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VCK MLA S S Balaji demands reinstatement of suspended TASMAC employees

VCK MLA S S Balaji demands reinstatement of suspended TASMAC employees

Published on: Nov 4, 2026, 15:35:35 IST
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Thiruvarur , VCK MLA S S Balaji strongly criticised the suspension of TASMAC employees who had returned to duty after withdrawing their protest, urging the Tamil Nadu government to reinstate them immediately.

VCK MLA S S Balaji demands reinstatement of suspended TASMAC employees
VCK MLA S S Balaji demands reinstatement of suspended TASMAC employees

Speaking at a public meeting in Thiruvarur on Tuesday, the legislator stated that the fundamental duty of TASMAC employees is to sell liquor, and they should not be burdened with extra work.

He noted that the additional task of collecting empty bottles, implemented following a court directive, has subjected the workers to immense hardship.

Highlighting the practical challenges of this additional duty, Balaji explained that workers face severe safety threats when receiving bottles from intoxicated individuals, adding that bottles have even been used as weapons in the past. He also pointed out the acute lack of storage space for empty bottles in smaller outlets, particularly in corporations like Chennai.

According to the MLA, the employees protested based on these legitimate, practical concerns and later rejoined duty after the government allegedly offered oral assurances that bar owners would handle the bottles.

Balaji urged the government to completely relieve TASMAC staff from the responsibility of collecting empty bottles. To resolve the crisis, he suggested that the government appoint private contractors or establish separate counters at bars specifically for bottle collection.

Furthermore, reiterating the VCK's core demand for a liquor-free Tamil Nadu, the MLA stated that as liquor shops are gradually closed down in the state, the government must protect the livelihoods of TASMAC workers. He demanded that these employees, who have contributed significantly to the state's revenue for years, be provided with alternative employment in government service.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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