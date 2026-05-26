Vedant Shrivastava's brother credits 'online' support for CBSE apology in marking row

A CBSE student Vedant's post about an alleged answer sheet mix-up garnered online attention, his brother Siddhant Srivastava on Tuesday said the board has reached out to the family and sent the correct answer sheet. Vedant Shrivastava a CBSE Class 12 student made an X post showcasing the alleged swap of his original physics answer sheet with another student's, triggering a online row. (X/@iamsidddhant)

Speaking to ANI, Srivastava revealed that his brother's marks have been increased, but they will apply for revaluation as there are some irregularities according to them.

"The problem was that his answer sheet was exchanged with someone else's, and the marks we received were based on someone else's answer sheet. We emailed the complaint to CBSE, made a video, and also gave an interview to a news channel and tweeted as well," he said.

He stated that the public attention led to rectification by CBSE, stating, "When this matter received a lot of public attention, CBSE reached out to us and sent us the correct answer sheet."

"In that, Vedant's marks were 65 earlier, and now they have become 74. We will put it further for re-evaluation because we have seen that in some places where he should have been given marks, zero marks have been given in some questions, even though he has written the full answer. So we will go for re-evaluation for that," he explained.

In light of the ordeal, Siddhant urged for structural reforms to ensure that ordinary students can resolve evaluation errors without needing viral social media campaigns.

"We want a formal portal to be established for other children too, from where they can directly tell such problems to CBSE, and they don't have to face public support and all this trolling like us to tell their genuine issue."

This comes after the affected student Vedant Srivastava made an X post showcasing the alleged swap of his original physics answer sheet with another student's, triggering an online row over the issue.