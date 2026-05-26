Vedant Shrivastava posts correct CBSE answer sheet, alleges marks slashed for right answer
Class 12 student Vedant Shrivastava has received his correct answer sheets after CBSE admitted to a mix-up with his Physics paper.
Class 12 student Vedant Shrivastava has received his correct answer sheets after CBSE admitted to a mix-up with his Physics paper. The teenager has now claimed that marks were slashed even where he answered questions correctly, saying he will apply for a reevaluation.
He shared a picture of his correct answer on the social media platform X, where he had flagged the discrepancy just days earlier.
For some context
When Vedant Shrivastava looked at his Class 12 CBSE board results, he was shocked by unexpectedly low marks in his Physics paper. He requested scanned copies of his answer sheets on May 19.
After receiving the scanned copies on May 23, he realised the Physics answer sheet linked to his roll number did not belong to him. He said the handwriting was completely different from his own.
(Also read: ‘We are not Pakistani’: Vedant Shrivastava’s brother after CBSE admits OSM error)
Vedant flagged the issue in an X post which made him the target of backlash from some who claimed he was a ‘Pakistani’ out to discredit CBSE.
After the issue blew up on social media, CBSE acknowledged the error and said there was a mismatch between the answer sheets. "We communicated to Vedant Shrivastava today and have sent the correct answer copy to him by email. His marks will be updated accordingly," a CBSE official said on condition of anonymity.
Vedant Shrivastava gets correct answer sheets
On Monday, Vedant Shrivastava uploaded pictures of his Physics answer sheets which he received from CBSE.
“We have got my correct answer sheet by CBSE . CBSE officials reached out to us in the evening and has sent my answer sheet, We were correct on our claims and the answer sheet indeed got exchanged [sic],” he wrote on X.
The teenager said he would still be applying for reevaluation as he noticed that his marks had been deducted even when he had answered correctly.
“Attaching the correct answer sheets screenshots here for your reference. We will still apply for reevaluation of this answer sheet after checking this sheet more closely since they have slashed my marks even when the answer is correct,” he said.
(Also read: From being called 'Pakistani' to CBSE's apology: Vedant Shrivastava case amid OSM row)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More