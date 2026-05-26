‘We are not Pakistani’: Vedant Shrivastava’s brother after CBSE admits OSM error
After being wrongfully labeled a 'Pakistani' for highlighting a CBSE exam issue, Vedant Srivastava and his brother celebrated the board's apology
CBSE Class 12 student Vedant Srivastava recently faced backlash from a section of the internet for flagging a mix-up with his Physics paper. The teenager was subjected to trolling on social media and was even labelled a ‘Pakistani’ for flagging discrepancies in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.
Vedant was vindicated on Monday, when the board acknowledged that a technical issue had led to uploading an incorrect scanned copy against his roll number.
Now, the Delhi-based teenager and his brother Siddhant are celebrating CBSE’s admission with rajma chawal and a powerful statement.
“Rajma chawal after such a hectic day a big thanks to all who supported us from Vedant and Siddhant and we are not Pakistani,” Siddhant Srivastava wrote in a post shared on X this afternoon.
Further context on the CBSE row
When Vedant Shrivastava looked at his Class 12 board results, he was shocked by unexpected low marks in his Physics paper. He requested scanned copies of his answer sheets on May 19.
After receiving the scanned copies on May 23, he realised the Physics answer sheet linked to his roll number did not belong to him. He said the handwriting was completely different from his own.
Vedant flagged the issue in an X post which made him the target of backlash from some who claimed he was a ‘Pakistani’ out to discredit CBSE.
Several users accused him of trying to damage CBSE's image and questioned why his X profile location showed "South Asia". Some called him "anti-national", while others labelled him "Pakistani".
Among those who initially called the student a "Pakistani" was Doordarshan News journalist Ashok Shrivastav. He later apologised, but his remarks sparked massive backlash online.
(Also read: From being called 'Pakistani' to CBSE's apology: Vedant Shrivastava case amid OSM row)
CBSE admits error
After the matter blew up on social media, CBSE joint secretary (coordination) acknowledged the mismatch and informed him that his marks would be corrected soon. HT reviewed the communication sent to the student.
A senior CBSE official also confirmed the mistake but did not explain the reason behind it.
"We communicated to Vedant Shrivastava today and have sent the correct answer copy to him by email. His marks will be updated accordingly," the official said on condition of anonymity.
(Also read: From being called 'Pakistani' to CBSE's apology: Vedant Shrivastava case amid OSM row)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More