Veeramani case: SIT digs up granite baron’s garden, finds no remains

Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials searched the residence of Gem Group of Companies chairman R Veeramani on Saturday to recover the mortal remains of one of the victims, police said. However, the excavation ended without any recovery, investigating officers said.

A 720-page charge sheet was filed against Veeramani and two of his drivers on Wednesday in one of the seven cases. (HT Photo)

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Officials, with the help of private contractors, dug up the garden at the bungalow of the 84-year-old granite baron on Avvai Shanmugam Salai in upscale Royapettah, amid tight police security.

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Police personnel, forensic department officials and SIT members were present at the site. The search operation lasted more than seven hours, police said.

As a large number of media personnel gathered outside the residence, officials covered the open area of the house with thick tarpaulin.

Also Read:SIT names ex-Chennai police commissioner, 6 others in Veeramani POCSO case

A senior police officer confirmed on Sunday that the search was conducted after one of the victims told investigators that the body of a minor girl had allegedly been buried in the garden of the house.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, one of the vehicle drivers who allegedly brought the victims to the residence was questioned by senior police officials during the search operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, one of the vehicle drivers who allegedly brought the victims to the residence was questioned by senior police officials during the search operation. {{/usCountry}}

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The SIT arrested three drivers associated with Veeramani, identified as Lazar, Parthiban and Babu, on October 5. Police said they were involved in bringing the victims to Veeramani’s residence. However, it was not immediately clear which of the three drivers accompanied the police during Saturday’s search.

Meanwhile, T Vignesh, the advocate representing Veeramani’s family, claimed that the police had not served any notices before conducting the search operation.

Also Read:Veeramani child sex abuse case: SIT names ex-Greater Chennai top cop as accused for inaction

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“As they were leaving the premises, they presented the letters stating one for conducting the excavation and the other that the searches (to recover the mortal remains) were concluded,” he said.

Vignesh also accused the police of manhandling Raji Veeramani, Veeramani’s wife, during the investigation, alleging that officers assaulted her while she was at home.

“They tried to twist her hand when she was about to take her mobile phone. We will take up this matter legally,” he said.

Charge sheet and arrests

On November 11, police filed a 720-page charge sheet before the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases, naming Veeramani and two of his drivers in one of the seven cases registered by the SIT.

The case was registered on September 27, 2026, after the mother of a 14-year-old girl belonging to a Scheduled Caste filed a complaint alleging that her daughter had been sexually abused by Veeramani.

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A police official said Veeramani’s drivers, Parthiban and Babu, were aware of the alleged offence and had helped bring the girl to his residence in Chennai, where she was allegedly sexually abused.

Also Read:Charge sheets in 2 of 8 cases against granite baron Veeramani to be filed this week

Apart from Veeramani, his alleged accomplices Shanthi and her husband, Mahendra Simhan, were arrested on August 29. Ganesan, a former employee of Veeramani who allegedly possessed videos related to the sexual offences but failed to inform the police, was arrested on September 22, 2026.

Shaktivel, a manager employed by Veeramani, was also arrested, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight.

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The SIT has recorded statements from 12 affected minor girls so far.