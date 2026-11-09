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Charge sheets in 2 of 8 cases against granite baron Veeramani to be filed this week

The SIT probing the cases has recorded 12 statements of girls whom baron R Veeramani allegedly abused

Updated on: Nov 9, 2026, 14:18:01 IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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The charge sheets in two of the eight child sex abuse cases registered against granite baron R Veeramani, 84, are scheduled to be filed this week, a Tamil Nadu Police officer aware of the matter said.

Granite baron R Veeramani.
Granite baron R Veeramani.

The alleged abuse came to light in October 2025 after a pen drive with a video purportedly showing Veeramani sexually assaulting a girl was handed over to the Central Crime Branch in Chennai.

Veeramani was arrested in August along with his alleged accomplices Shanthi and Mahandra Simhan. Six more people have since been arrested and lodged in the Central Prison near Chennai.

People aware of the matter said the Special Investigation Team (SIR) probing the cases has recorded 12 statements of girls whom Veeramani allegedly sexually abused. An investigating officer said a car used to transport the girls was identified and secured. Police have released a mobile number, 9345319676, for information about the case.

A test identification parade was conducted at the prison, where one of the victims of the sexual crimes identified Veeramani.

Veeramani was arrested after a local court rejected a police closure report in the case in February. The report was filed four months after Veeramani’s purportedly explicit video with a minor was submitted. Police told the court that the case could be reopened if new evidence emerged. But the court instructed police to continue the probe. Attempts were allegedly made to hush up the case.

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Home/India News/Charge Sheets In 2 Of 8 Cases Against Granite Baron Veeramani To Be Filed This Week
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