News / India News / 'Vegan' CJI Chandrachud recalls PM Modi's call during Covid: 'There is a vaidya who…'

‘Vegan’ CJI Chandrachud recalls PM Modi's call during Covid: ‘There is a vaidya who…’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 22, 2024 12:23 PM IST

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud inaugurated the AYUSH Holistic Wellness Centre at the Supreme Court premises.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday launched the AYUSH Holistic Wellness Centre within the premises of the Supreme Court. Speaking to news agency ANI, Chief Justice Chandrachud shared a personal testimony of his experience with AYUSH – Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy – during his battle with Covid-19 and the call he received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.(PTI)

“I have been associated with AYUSH since Covid broke out. The prime minister called me up and said, 'I believe that you are down with Covid and I hope everything is fine. I realise that you are not in good shape but we'll do everything. There is a vaidya who is also a secretary at AYUSH and I'll arrange a call with him who'll send you medicine and all',” CJI Chandrachud said.

"I took medicine from AYUSH when I was down with Covid. The second and third time when I had Covid, I didn't take any allopathic medicine at all," he said, underlining his faith in alternative holistic treatments.

Expressing his concern for the well-being of all Supreme Court staff members, Justice Chandrachud stressed the importance of extending holistic healthcare beyond just the judiciary.

"I want them to have a holistic pattern of life," he remarked, underlining his commitment to ensuring comprehensive wellness for all.

AYUSH holistic wellness centre is aimed at promoting Ayurveda and holistic lifestyle practices among the judges, their families, and staff members of the Supreme Court.

Justice Chandrachud also commended the meticulous preparation that went into establishing the wellness center. "The facilities have been prepared scientifically, whether anti-skid tiles or treatment rooms. Ensuring that the restrooms are consistent with the nature of the treatment that is taking place. It is being looked into with a great deal of care," he explained.

“I do Yoga. I follow a vegan diet, in the last five months I have completely followed a vegan diet and I will continue it. I try and focus on the holistic pattern of life which begins with what you eat,” the CJI added.

