'Very, very close, some items left': Marco Rubio on India-US trade deal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said that India and the US are “very, very close” to finalising a trade agreement. Currently on his second official India visit, Rubio sounded hopeful of a deal being finalised soon.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a bilateral meeting to discuss energy security, defense cooperation, and strategic partnership, in Mumbai. (@SecRubio)

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"The State Department doesn't negotiate trade agreements, but we are very much involved in what's happening...We're very, very close. I would say we're about as close as you can be without having executed the agreement. I think there's a small number of items left to wrap up, so I think that will happen shortly," Rubio said. Follow live updates on Marco Rubio's visit here.

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The Trump official said that he hopes there is a good news to announce soon. “So, we're very optimistic that we will have something in place here very soon,” he said.

Deep Dive How close are India and the US to finalising their trade deal? Marco Rubio said the countries are “very, very close” and have a small number of items left to resolve. He expressed optimism that an agreement would be in place soon. Why did the US consider the India trade deal when waiving some Russia-related sanctions? Rubio said finalising a trade deal with India was one of the factors considered in decisions on national security waivers. The sanctions, if imposed, could have meant tariffs of up to 100% on targeted countries. What is Marco Rubio's position on India's efforts to diversify its energy sources? Rubio called diversifying India’s energy portfolio a smart move and said the US could be a source of some of its energy needs. He also said shifting oil suppliers cannot happen overnight and that India had made substantial progress.

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US relaxes sanctions on Russia

{{^usCountry}} Rubio's remarks came days after the US waived some sanctions on Russia just as they were set to take effect. Prior to that, US President Donald Trump had announced a diesel deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to import Russian energy, seeking to cushion the impact of soaring fuel prices in the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rubio's remarks came days after the US waived some sanctions on Russia just as they were set to take effect. Prior to that, US President Donald Trump had announced a diesel deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to import Russian energy, seeking to cushion the impact of soaring fuel prices in the US. {{/usCountry}}

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Both moves marked a significant departure from the Trump administration’s earlier hardline stance on Russian energy imports and countries purchasing Russian oil.

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The sanctions that were waived off by the US also targeted India, China and three other countries. If imposed, the sanctions would have imposed tariffs of up to 100 per cent these countries.

The US has earlier criticised India's purchase of Russian oil and had even attributed it as the reason for imposing 50% tariffs on Indian imports last year. However, the duties were later taken down to 18% as trade talks between both sides progressed.

Rubio said on Monday that finalising a trade deal with India was one of the things taken into consideration when making decisions on national security waivers.

Rubio on India's Russian oil purchase

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During his Mumbai visit, Marco Rubio was also asked about India's Russian oil purchase. As opposed to the Trump administration's earlier stand, the US Secretary of State said that diversifying energy sources was “smart thing to do”.

“I think what India has expressed repeatedly is its desire to diversify its energy portfolio, which is a smart thing to do. It's not easy to do that from one day to the next. I think they've made some substantial progress in that regard, and we're happy to see that,” he said.

Marco Rubio also met external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss regional energy security.