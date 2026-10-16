Veteran BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Delhi's Apollo hospital with chest infection, condition stable

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital late Friday evening after complaining of a chest infection, officials said. He is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is stable.
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According to officials familiar with the matter, the 98-year-old was brought to the hospital at around 7:30 pm. He has been admitted to the pulmonary department and is under observation by a team of doctors.
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Hospital officials said the veteran leader is receiving treatment and remains stable.
Advani, 98, was last admitted to Apollo Hospital in May this year due to age-related health issues. He remained in the hospital for a few days before being discharged.
Ridhima Gupta is a Principal Correspondent at Hindustan Times, where she covers healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and public health policy. Her reporting centers on Delhi’s major hospitals (AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak), the state health department, and emerging medical trends. Ridhima is particularly interested in reporting on healthcare issues through the lens of women, children, and persons with disabilities. Her work often explores the intersection of healthcare and public policy, examining how these factors shape access health care. Based in New Delhi, many of her reports have led to direct government action over the years, in different city. Earlier this year, she completed a media training workshop on the Impact of Extreme Heat on Health, organised by the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC), further strengthening her interest in reporting on the intersection of climate change and public health. A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Ridhima has around a decade of experience in journalism. She began her career as a trainee television reporter with Mirror Now in Mumbai and has since worked across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, contributing to both print and broadcast newsrooms. She is a recipient of the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022) for her reporting on education, disability, and women’s issues. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ridhima worked with The Times of India, New Indian Express and News18. A native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Ridhima completed her undergraduate studies in Biotechnology. And when she is not working as a journalist she likes to paint and go on nature hikes.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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Home/India News/Veteran BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Delhi's Apollo hospital with chest infection, condition stable
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