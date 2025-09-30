Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra passes away at 93

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 30, 2025 09:38 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled Malhotra’s vital role in strengthening the BJP in Delhi and said he distinguished himself as an outstanding leader

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former lawmaker Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away in the Capital on Tuesday. He was 93. Among the BJP’s most recognisable faces, he was credited with the party’s expansion in Delhi.

Vijay Kumar Malhotra was among the BJP’s most recognisable faces in Delhi. (HT PHOTO)
Vijay Kumar Malhotra was among the BJP’s most recognisable faces in Delhi. (HT PHOTO)

Malhotra, who was born in Lahore, honed his political skills as a member of the BJP’s precursor, Jana Sangh. A two-term assembly and five-term parliamentarian, he served as the chief of the BJP’s Delhi unit twice. He defeated the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the 1999 Lok Sabha polls.

Tributes poured in as soon as the news of Malhotra’s death broke. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled Malhotra’s vital role in strengthening the BJP in Delhi. “Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, who had a very good understanding of people’s issues. He played a vital role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. He is also remembered for his Parliamentary interventions. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he wrote on X.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said stalwarts like Malhotra have a special place in Jana Sangh and the BJP’s history. “He assiduously worked to strengthen our Party in Delhi.”

Singh said Malhotra was widely respected for his knowledge of the Constitution. “…he was a seasoned Parliamentarian who worked tirelessly among people. I am saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” Singh said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra passes away at 93
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On