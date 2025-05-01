Menu Explore
Veteran Congress leader Girija Vyas, 78, dies in Ahmedabad hospital

BySohail Khan
May 01, 2025 10:06 PM IST

Girija Vyas had been undergoing treatment for burn injuries sustained during a puja ceremony at her Udaipur residence

UDAIPUR: Former union minister and veteran Congress leader Girija Vyas, 78, who suffered burn injuries on March 31 while performing aarti at home in Udaipur, passed away at Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday, her brother Gopal Sharma said.

Girija Vyas has served as union minister, chairperson of the National Commission for Women and has headed the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (X/supriya_sule)

She had been undergoing treatment for burn injuries sustained during a Ganagaur puja ceremony at her residence. According to her family, she had sustained 90% burns after her chunni, or long scarf, caught fire. A domestic staff member quickly intervened, and she was rushed to a local private hospital before being referred to Ahmedabad where she died.

Her body is being brought to Udaipur, where arrangements for her final rites are being made.

Vyas has served as union minister, chairperson of the National Commission for Women and has headed the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. She contested her last election from the Udaipur city assembly constituency in 2019 which she lost to BJP’s Gulab Chand Kataria.

Born in Nathdwara, Rajsamand district, Vyas completed her graduation and post-graduation from Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur and later earned a Ph.D. from Delhi University. She also served as a professor in the Philosophy Department at Sukhadia University.

