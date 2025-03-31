Menu Explore
Ex-minister Girija Vyas admitted to hospital with burn injuries

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 31, 2025 06:42 PM IST

Girija Vyas (78) was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Udaipur, which referred her to Ahmedabad 250km away for further treatment

JAIPUR: Senior Congress leader and former union minister Girija Vyas sustained burn injuries while performing aarti in her house in Udaipur city of Rajasthan on Monday.

Girija Vyas was an MLA (1985-1990) and Rajasthan’s tourism minister before becoming an MP in 1991. (X/DrGirijaVyas)
Girija Vyas was an MLA (1985-1990) and Rajasthan’s tourism minister before becoming an MP in 1991. (X/DrGirijaVyas)

Vyas (78) was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Udaipur, which referred her to Ahmedabad 250km away for further treatment.

Her brother Gopal Sharma said that Girija Vyas was performing aarti at home when her dupatta caught fire. The family members rushed her to the hospital.

In a post on X, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said, “The news of former Union Minister Dr. Girija Vyas ji being injured in a fire is worrying. I pray to God for his speedy recovery.”

Vyas is a veteran Congress leader who has held key positions in both the central and state governments in the past.

She was an MLA (1985-1990) and Rajasthan’s tourism minister before becoming an MP in 1991. Vyas represented Udaipur thrice (1991, 1996, 1999) and Chittorgarh (2009) in the Lok Sabha. She has served as a minister at the state as well as the union government and was chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) for two terms.

