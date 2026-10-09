New Delhi, Victory smiles on those who anticipate changes in the character of warfare and adapt accordingly, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said on Friday.

Victory smiles on those who anticipate changes in character of warfare: IAF chief

In his address at a seminar on 'Central Role of Air Power in the Evolving Battlespace', he also reiterated that the two major ongoing conflicts in the world, and India's own experience during Operation Sindoor last year, have underlined the primacy of air power.

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The gathering, hosted by a defence think-tank at the Subroto Park here, is a parallel event held in Delhi, on the sidelines of the mega multilateral air exercise 'Tarang Shakti' currently underway at Jodhpur Air Force Station in Rajasthan.

Seven foreign nations, including the US, France, Germany and Australia, are participating in the second edition of the exercise hosted by the Indian Air Force, with their air assets.

The US' multi-role stealth fighter jet F-35 is taking part in the exercise for the first time.

At the seminar at the Air Force Auditorium, the IAF Chief said victory smiles upon those who anticipate changes in the character of warfare.

If one doesn't anticipate changes and waits for them to happen and then adapt, then maybe it will be a bit late, in this era of rapidly evolving technology and changing nature of warfare, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, Air Chief Marshal Singh led celebrations marking the IAF's 94th anniversary through a grand ceremony at Hindan Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, Air Chief Marshal Singh led celebrations marking the IAF's 94th anniversary through a grand ceremony at Hindan Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, in his address at Air Force Day, he said conflicts in several parts of the world have shown that air power is the primary means of protecting national interests.

On last year's Operation Sindoor, the air chief marshal said the IAF showed the speed of its combat operations.

He asserted that since its inception in 1932, the IAF has evolved into an exceptional, capable, network-centric, multi-domain force ranked among the finest in the world.

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