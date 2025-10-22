Video: Local BJP leader abuses, forces car driver to kneel in Meerut over parking dispute; arrested

Meerut police on Tuesday arrested a local BJP leader after a purported video of him misbehaving with two men and making one of them rub his nose on a road went viral on social media, officials said. The incident triggered strong reactions from the opposition parties. (X/@yadavakhilesh)

The incident triggered strong reactions from the opposition parties.

Police said the incident occurred on the night of October 19 in the Tejgarhi area of the Medical Police Station in Meerut.

In the purported video, BJP Kisan Morcha District vice president Vikul Chaprana and his associates are seen threatening two young men and breaking their car windows. One young man is seen with folded hands, apologising and rubbing his nose on the street with his head bowed, while another young man is seen abusing him.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred over a parking, below the office of UP's minister of state for energy, Somendra Tomar.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said they took cognisance of the matter after the video went viral. The investigation revealed that the two parties had a dispute over parking. A case has been registered against Chaprana, and he has been arrested.

According to the SHO of Medical Police Station, Shilesh Kumar, the complaint was filed by Aditya Rastogi, brother of the victim, Satyam Rastogi. Others involved in the incident are being identified.

Opposition parties targeted the BJP following this incident.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared the video of the incident on X.