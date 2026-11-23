A purported video showing an excavator deployed near the high-altitude Sheshnag Lake, a high-risk glacial lake, in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has sparked widespread outrage, with political parties, religious leaders, and environmentalists demanding an immediate halt to the activity.

Sheshnag Lake is among the 14 high-risk glacial lakes identified across Jammu and Kashmir that are closely monitored for environmental vulnerabilities. (In picture: excavator near Sheshnag lake) (X/@MirwaizKashmir) more less

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The video, which went viral on social media, shows heavy machinery operating in close proximity to the pristine glacial water body along the traditional Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage route in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

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Sheshnag Lake is among the 14 high-risk glacial lakes identified across Jammu and Kashmir that are closely monitored for environmental vulnerabilities.

Former chief minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti, said the issue was very painful, and criticised the government for watching as mere spectators.

"The government itself is having Chinar trees cut down. At the university, they are cutting down our old walnut trees. They just watch as spectators and don't say a word. Our Kashmir will become another Uttarakhand. What can we say? When they built roads and expressways for the Char Dham Yatra, look at how many storms and calamities strike there today. It is very bad," she said. "The issue is very painful."

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{{^usCountry}} However, she added that if her party says anything more on the issue, it will be accused of being against the Amarnath Yatra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, she added that if her party says anything more on the issue, it will be accused of being against the Amarnath Yatra. {{/usCountry}}

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"If we talk about it, they will say we are against the Amarnath Yatra. What can I say? They try to polarise everything," she told reporters here.

National Conference (NC) Lok Sabha MP Mian Altaf said it is essential to safeguard Kashmir's lakes.

"I have not seen that, so I cannot say anything to you about it. I will just say that Kashmir's lakes must be saved. They must be saved at any cost. Its rivers must be saved, its forests must be saved. That is essential for all of us, essential for Kashmir, for Kashmir's tourism, for Kashmir's environment, and for our health," Altaf said.

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Former Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, Ruhullah Mehdi, said Kashmir's mountains are not the BJP's real estate.

"A party that wins votes in the name of faith is now taking JCBs to a holy lake. First, the BJP pushed motor roads up to the Amarnath cave. Now heavy machinery is digging at Sheshnag, a high-risk glacial lake.

"Nepal just showed us what happens when the Himalaya is treated like a construction site. Stop this now. Kashmir's mountains are not BJP's real estate," Mehdi said in a post on his official handle on X.

In a statement, Tarigami expressed shock over the video and said Sheshnag is no ordinary water body, it is a glacial lake surrounded by loose moraine and steep slopes.

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" It is already listed among the 14 high-risk glacial lakes in Jammu and Kashmir. Disturbing such terrain with heavy machinery is an invitation to disaster," he said.

The CPI(M) leader said nobody is opposed to development, and pilgrims, tourists and local people deserve safe roads and better facilities, but, development in the high Himalayas must be eco-friendly and sustainable, and in harmony with nature, not in conflict with it.

He stressed that any work in such zones must first have a scientific study, a proper environmental impact assessment, and consultation with experts and local communities.

The MLA Kulgam warned that human interference in glacial zones will cost us dearly. "The price will be paid by people downstream, in Pahalgam, along the Lidder and across south Kashmir."

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Tarigami urged the government to act without delay.

Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also expressed concern over the video.

"The visuals and reports of heavy machinery operating near the pristine Sheshnag Lake, in the glacial zone of Pahalgam, are very disturbing, raising serious concern among people about the ecological impact of construction in this fragile Himalayan region," the cleric said on X.

He said that with our glaciers already retreating, and recent devastating glacier-related floods in neighbouring Nepal reminding us of the growing vulnerability of the Himalayas, such activities raise alarm.

"Kashmir has always warmly welcomed Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, and improving facilities for them has never been an issue. But not at the cost of our fragile ecosystem," he said.

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Farooq said the government owes answers to people for the serious environmental concerns created by such development projects.

"Our precious mountains, glaciers and water bodies need protection not plunder, for now and for the future generations. So this must be immediately stopped," he said.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said the authorities must clarify whether the video is authentic.

"If the video is genuine, the government owes the public a clear explanation: What is such heavy machinery doing in an ecologically fragile zone, especially around a high-altitude glacial lake?" he said.

Bukhari, a former minister, said the Valley has already paid a heavy price for years of unchecked construction and human interference.

"We have lost glaciers, water bodies and precious natural habitats. We simply cannot afford to inflict further damage on an already fragile ecosystem. Our environment is not something we can afford to take for granted. The authorities must act responsibly, ensure transparency and protect our natural heritage," he said.

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Development can never come at the cost of destroying the very environment that sustains us, Bukhari added.

Environmental activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat asked how such heavy machinery was allowed to reach the glaciers of Kashmir and said this was "a disaster".