TVK election result 2026 LIVE: Will Vijay spring a ‘surprise’ in Tamil Nadu? Counting begins at 8 am
TVK election result 2026 LIVE: All eyes are keenly watching Perambur and Trichy East, the two seats Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay is contesting from in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.
- 1 Mins agoWhat pollsters predicted for TVK
- 7 Mins agoTamil Nadu exit poll results 2026
- 12 Mins agoTamil Nadu records voting turnout of over 85%
- 16 Mins agoWhen were Tamil Nadu elections held
- 20 Mins agoVijay wants to be a lion, expert tells HT
- 23 Mins agoVijay considers BJP an ‘ideological opponent’
- 27 Mins agoTVK goes solo for Tamil Nadu assembly polls
- 27 Mins agoWhat has Vijay said about DMK
- 32 Mins agoWhen did Vijay enter politics | FAQ answered
- 34 Mins agoVote counting to begin at 8am; All eyes on Perambur, Trichy East
TVK election results 2026 LIVE updates: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of actor-turned politician Vijay - mononymously known as ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay - is awaiting the results for its debut electoral contest in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, hoping to make a historic mark in the southern state in its debut itself. TVK, formed in 2024, skipped the Lok Sabha elections in ‘silent’ preparations for the assembly polls, experts earlier told HT. Vijay is contesting his first election from twin seats – Perambur and Trichy East – whose results will also be announced by the Election Commission today....Read More
Vijay’s TVK decided to go solo and contest all 234 assembly constituencies on its own. The assembly polls have been an intense three-way battle between the TVK, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Vijay’s political entry and TVK
Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on February 2, 2024. His party was officially registered by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on September 8, 2024.
From the very beginning, Vijay positioned TVK on modern Dravidian principles, saying that only his party has the guts to take on the "evil force" and the "corrupt force".
Track Tamil Nadu
Vijay has claimed that he would script his success story similar to that of the iconic actor and legendary AIADMK leader MG Ramachandran, by storming to power this year.
Vijay has described the DMK as an "evil force” and the BJP as an “ideological opponent.”
TVK’s solo strategy
TVK chief Vijay had earlier said that he views the assembly polls as a "democratic battle", rather than an electoral fight.
In reference to his decision to contest the Tamil Nadu elections solo, Vijay had said, “This force of TVK will win even if no friendship force (alliance) is with us.”
Despite rumours of TVK forming an alliance with the BJP, TVK had asserted that it would not join with the saffron party. Additionally, TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna claimed that Vijay was offered the chief minister's post, along with 50 per cent of the assembly seats, by a party to contest in the elections. However, the TVK chief declined the offer.
Niranjan Ramesh Babu, political strategist and founder of Political Analytics India (PA-I), had earlier told HT that “Vijay wants to be a lion, the main face, a future political leader.”
TVK in Tamil Nadu election 2026
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam – since the day it was launched – had aimed to contest in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. With Vijay’s solo strategy for his party, the TVK is contesting on all 234 seats in the state.
Tamil Nadu assembly elections
The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly went to polls on April 23, 2026, in a single phase, recording a voter turnout of 85.10 per cent. The seats from which Vijay is fighting this election, Chennai’s Perambur – assembly constituency Number 12 – recorded a turnout of 89.74 per cent, and Tiruchirappalli’s Trichy East – assembly constituency Number 141 – recorded 81.77 per cent voter turnout.
While Vijay’s second contesting seat is largely known as Trichy East, the Election Commission’s official website uses the constituency’s original spelling – Tiruchirapalli.
Exit poll predictions 2026
Pollsters projected an interesting electoral battle in Tamil Nadu, with the majority predicting another term for the DMK-led alliance. However, TVK's Vijay was projected to become a surprising X factor in the state, similar to MGR's victory in 1977.
Here are the Tamil Nadu exit poll results:
Axis My India --
DMK + Congress: 92-110
AIADMK + BJP: 22-32
TVK: 98-120
OTH: 00
Matrize --
DMK + Congress: 122-132
AIADMK + BJP: 87-100
TVK: 10-12
OTH: 0-6
P-Marq --
DMK + Congress: 125-145
AIADMK + BJP: 65-85
TVK: 16-26
OTH: 1-6
Peoples Pulse --
DMK + Congress: 125-145
AIADMK + BJP: 65-80
TVK: 18-24
OTH: 2-6
JVC --
DMK + Congress: 75-95
AIADMK + BJP: 128-147
TVK: 8-15
OTH: 00
Today's Chanakya --
DMK + Congress: 125-136
AIADMK + BJP: 45-56
TVK: 63-74
OTH: 0-2
For regular updates on seat trends, results, and other vote-counting-related news, follow our blog. You can track real-time updates on the assembly election results of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry on HT’s website.
TVK election result 2026 LIVE: What pollsters predicted for TVK
TVK election result 2026 LIVE: Axis My India projected an advantage for Vijay's TVK with 98-120 seats, a massive win for a party's debut electoral contest. It also predicted that it was Vijay, who was the top choice of voters as a favourable chief minister's face in the state with 37 per cent approval.
Matrize gave TVK just 10-12 seats. Similarly, P-Marq also projected a lower seat-share for Vijay's party, giving it 16-26 seats. Peoples Pulse also predicted 18-24 seats for TVK.
JVC projected TVK to win 67-81 seats. Today's Chanakya made a similar prediction, giving the TVK 63-74 seats.
TVK election result 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu exit poll results 2026
TVK election result 2026 LIVE: Exit poll predictions were rolled out after the conclusion of Phase 2 of the West Bengal elections, which marked the end of the polling cycle.
Pollsters projected an interesting contest in Tamil Nadu, with most predicting that the DMK-led alliance would retain its power. However, some figures suggested that Vijay's TVK could be a surprise factor in the elections, a victory similar to that of MG Ramachandran's in 1977.
Here are the exit poll predictions for Tamil Nadu:
- Axis My India --
DMK + Congress: 92-110
AIADMK + BJP: 22-32
TVK: 98-120
OTH: 00
- Matrize --
DMK + Congress: 122-132
AIADMK + BJP: 87-100
TVK: 10-12
OTH: 0-6
- P-Marq --
DMK + Congress: 125-145
AIADMK + BJP: 65-85
TVK: 16-26
OTH: 1-6
- Peoples Pulse --
DMK + Congress: 125-145
AIADMK + BJP: 65-80
TVK: 18-24
OTH: 2-6
- JVC --
DMK + Congress: 75-95
AIADMK + BJP: 128-147
TVK: 8-15
OTH: 00
- Today's Chanakya --
DMK + Congress: 125-136
AIADMK + BJP: 45-56
TVK: 63-74
OTH: 0-2
TVK election result 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu records voting turnout of over 85%
TVK election result 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu recorded a strong voting percentage of 85.10 per cent in the assembly elections 2026, according to data from the Election Commission of India. Strong turnouts were recorded across key districts, with Karur leading at 92.48 per cent, Salem at 90.42 per cent, Dharmapuri at 90.02, Erode at 89.97, and Namakkal at 89.63 per cent.
TVK election result 2026 LIVE: When were Tamil Nadu elections held
TVK election result 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu, with 234 assembly constituencies, voted in a single phase on April 23. The state recorded a voter turnout of 85.10 per cent.
Vijay’s contesting seats, Perambur and Trichy East, recorded a voter turnout of 89.74 per cent and 81.77 per cent, respectively.
TVK election result 2026 LIVE: Vijay wants to be a lion, expert tells HT
TVK election result 2026 LIVE: "Vijay wants to be a lion, the main face, a future political leader," Niranjan Ramesh Babu, political strategist and founder of Political Analytics India (PA-I), told HT.
The political strategist explained that Vijay wants to do both -- eradicate the Dravidian politics and then carry on the same Dravidian rule, just a bit more modernised.
Niranjan predicted that Vijay's TVK will "most probably win somewhere around over 12 per cent vote share."
Vijay wants to make his face a "strong political branding", Niranjan said. "He wants to make himself a future political leader. He is already framing a narrative that the electoral battle is between TVK and DMK. According to Vijay, it is DMK vs TVK," Niranjan stated.
"No alliance, nothing. Vijay wants to be a lion," the political strategist added.
TVK election result 2026: Vijay considers BJP an ‘ideological opponent’
TVK election result 2026 LIVE: Vijay has rooted the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in a slightly modernised form of Dravidian principles. The actor-politician has described the Bharatiya Janata Party as an "ideological opponent" from the beginning.
Amid rumours that he might form an alliance with the BJP in the state, TVK rubbished the speculations and asserted that Vijay's party would not join hands with the saffron party.
TVK's joint general secretary, CTR Nirmal Kumar, also said, "There's no scope for an alliance with the NDA. We have already made it clear that the BJP is our ideological enemy."
TVK election result 2026: TVK goes solo for Tamil Nadu assembly polls
TVK election result 2026 LIVE: Vijay, in his passion to adhere to the principles of TVK, decided to go solo in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. He announced that his party would contest all 234 seats in the state assembly on its own.
He made it clear: "This force of TVK will win even if no friendship force (alliance) is with us."
TVK election result 2026: What has Vijay said about DMK
TVK election result 2026 LIVE: TVK chief Vijay has often described the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), directly or indirectly, as an “evil” and “corrupt” force. He added that only the TVK, “which is a people's force alone, can defeat the DMK.”
Throughout his election campaign and before, Vijay has criticised the MK Stalin-led DMK.
TVK election result 2026: When did Vijay enter politics | FAQ answered
TVK election result 2026 LIVE: Popularly known and beloved as ‘Thalapathy’, Vijay decided to add the actor-turned-politician tag before his name in 2024. He launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in February 2024 and cemented his aspirations of making a mark in Tamil Nadu’s political history.
TVK election result 2026: Vote counting to begin at 8 am; All eyes on Perambur, Trichy East
TVK election result 2026 LIVE: The vote counting for the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections will begin at 8am. Among the keenly watched seats are the two assembly constituencies contested by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay – Perambur and Trichy East.
First the postal ballots will be counted, following which votes recorded on the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be counted.