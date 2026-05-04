TVK election result 2026 LIVE: Will Vijay spring a ‘surprise’ in Tamil Nadu? Counting begins at 8 am

Vijay’s TVK decided to go solo and contest all 234 assembly constituencies on its own. The assembly polls have been an intense three-way battle between the TVK, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Vijay’s political entry and TVK

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on February 2, 2024. His party was officially registered by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on September 8, 2024.

From the very beginning, Vijay positioned TVK on modern Dravidian principles, saying that only his party has the guts to take on the "evil force" and the "corrupt force".

Track Tamil Nadu

Vijay has claimed that he would script his success story similar to that of the iconic actor and legendary AIADMK leader MG Ramachandran, by storming to power this year.

Vijay has described the DMK as an "evil force” and the BJP as an “ideological opponent.”

TVK’s solo strategy

TVK chief Vijay had earlier said that he views the assembly polls as a "democratic battle", rather than an electoral fight.

In reference to his decision to contest the Tamil Nadu elections solo, Vijay had said, “This force of TVK will win even if no friendship force (alliance) is with us.”

Despite rumours of TVK forming an alliance with the BJP, TVK had asserted that it would not join with the saffron party. Additionally, TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna claimed that Vijay was offered the chief minister's post, along with 50 per cent of the assembly seats, by a party to contest in the elections. However, the TVK chief declined the offer.

Niranjan Ramesh Babu, political strategist and founder of Political Analytics India (PA-I), had earlier told HT that “Vijay wants to be a lion, the main face, a future political leader.”

TVK in Tamil Nadu election 2026

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam – since the day it was launched – had aimed to contest in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. With Vijay’s solo strategy for his party, the TVK is contesting on all 234 seats in the state.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections

The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly went to polls on April 23, 2026, in a single phase, recording a voter turnout of 85.10 per cent. The seats from which Vijay is fighting this election, Chennai’s Perambur – assembly constituency Number 12 – recorded a turnout of 89.74 per cent, and Tiruchirappalli’s Trichy East – assembly constituency Number 141 – recorded 81.77 per cent voter turnout.

While Vijay’s second contesting seat is largely known as Trichy East, the Election Commission’s official website uses the constituency’s original spelling – Tiruchirapalli.

Exit poll predictions 2026

Pollsters projected an interesting electoral battle in Tamil Nadu, with the majority predicting another term for the DMK-led alliance. However, TVK's Vijay was projected to become a surprising X factor in the state, similar to MGR's victory in 1977.

Here are the Tamil Nadu exit poll results:

Axis My India --

DMK + Congress: 92-110

AIADMK + BJP: 22-32

TVK: 98-120

OTH: 00

Matrize --

DMK + Congress: 122-132

AIADMK + BJP: 87-100

TVK: 10-12

OTH: 0-6

P-Marq --

DMK + Congress: 125-145

AIADMK + BJP: 65-85

TVK: 16-26

OTH: 1-6

Peoples Pulse --

DMK + Congress: 125-145

AIADMK + BJP: 65-80

TVK: 18-24

OTH: 2-6

JVC --

DMK + Congress: 75-95

AIADMK + BJP: 128-147

TVK: 8-15

OTH: 00

Today's Chanakya --

DMK + Congress: 125-136

AIADMK + BJP: 45-56

TVK: 63-74

OTH: 0-2

For regular updates on seat trends, results, and other vote-counting-related news, follow our blog. You can track real-time updates on the assembly election results of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry on HT’s website.