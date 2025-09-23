Vijayan starts month-long conclaves for local bodies

Kochi: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday kickstarted the month-long ‘Vikasana Sadassu’ (Development Conclave) programme across the state’s rural and urban local bodies as part of a bid to relay the government’s achievements and collect feedback and ideas for the state’s future from the public. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday kickstarted the month-long ‘Vikasana Sadassu’ (Development Conclave) programme across the state’s rural and urban local bodies. (PTI PHOTO)

The CM participated in the state-level inauguration of the programme at an auditorium in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, where he emphasized the importance of involving the public in discussions to draw up a blueprint for a modern Kerala.

The conclave, to be held at the level of gram panchayats, municipalities and corporations over the next month till October 20, has been scheduled keeping the local body elections in mind. The dates for the polls have not been announced yet.

“At these conclaves, suggestions and ideas must be sought from the public as they too have perspectives of how our state should develop. Such suggestions, if practical and feasible, must be used while initiating a development programme in a particular local body. This will help cement a strong foundation for the state’s development,” the CM said.

He said that Kerala implemented decentralised people’s planning in the right way and stressed the contributions made by local bodies. The secretaries of respective local bodies must present progress reports at the conclaves, particularly emphasising the work they did in areas like waste management and elimination of extreme poverty. Those who took part in accelerating work in those areas must be honoured, he said.

In his speech, the CM also hit out at the opposition parties for staying away from the proposed development conclaves in local bodies.

“There is no special agenda behind deciding to hold the discussions. It pertains to the respective local bodies, the problems they face and the development it hopes for. But some people are not showing the open mind to take part in the discussions. When it comes to the state’s development, we should be able to stand together,” he said.

The CM said that his administration has not discriminated against local bodies based on political affiliation. “There are local bodies governed by the LDF, UDF and some even by the BJP. There has not been a single complaint of discrimination from any local body against the State. This is the root of democracy,” he added.

Local bodies have been directed to hold the discussions by using their own plan funds. In the event of a fund deficit, sponsorships may be sought, a government order had said earlier.