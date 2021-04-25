Viral video on using nebuliser as oxygen cylinder baseless, warn experts; doctor apologises

At a time when people are scrambling for oxygen for their near and dear ones battling with Covid-19, a video of some Dr Alok from Faridabad's Sarvoday Hospital claiming that an empty nebuliser can improve the level of blood oxygen has gone viral. But doctors, experts have warned that there is no scientific base in his claims. Even Sarvodaya Healthcare has denied any endorsement of the viral video.

He is Dr Alok from Sarvodaya Hospital Faridabad.He has shown an excellent technique using 'nebuliser' to improve the levels of blood oxygen level. In today's scenario of Oxygen crisis this can save lives of many. Request everyone to watch it once.



— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) April 23, 2021





In the video, shared on several social media platforms by many verified users, Dr Alok says it is heartbreaking for him to see people doing anything to get hold of oxygen, spending any amount of money. "I am showing you a trick. You can do this. This is the nebuliser. This is the machine where we put the medicine. But don't use any medicine. Use the empty nebuliser. Sit down. Put it on your nose and switch on the machine. There is enough oxygen in the environment. Don't rush after oxygen cylinders. Don't put your life at stake. Stay at home. Thank you," Dr Alok can be seen saying as he demonstrates the entire process.

Nebulisers are machines to inhale medication but no medicine is needed here, the video said.

The video demonstrating a purported technique that can substitute a nebulizer machine for an oxygen cylinder to improve blood oxygen levels is totally baseless. It should be discredited. — Dr. Arvinder Singh Soin (@ArvinderSoin) April 24, 2021





"The video demonstrating a purported technique that can substitute a nebulizer machine for an oxygen cylinder to improve blood oxygen levels is totally baseless. It should be discredited," tweeted Dr Arvinder Singh Soin, chairman of the Institute of Liver Transplantation and Regenerative Medicine, Medanta.

Always consult a medical practitioner before following any #medication practice, especially for #treatment of severe conditions. Do not fall prey to any information without an authorized source. — Sarvodaya Healthcare (@Sarvodaya_Care) April 23, 2021

Sarvodaya Healthcare took notice of the viral video and said one should always consult a medical practitioner before following any medication practice, especially for the treatment of severe conditions.

"The video has not been backed by any evidence or scientific study, does not reflect any medical advice, and is in no way endorsed by Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad. Please do not follow any such practice without consulting your medical practitioner. It could lead to worsening of the disease," it said.

According to reports, Dr Alok clarified that his video on how to use a nebuliser has gone wrong and is sending the wrong message.





"Hi, I am Dr Alok. A video of me went viral yesterday which says nebuliser is an alternative to an oxygen cylinder. This is not true. I am repeating myself this is not true. Probably I wanted to say something else and couldn't frame it properly. With folded hands, I am telling you nebuliser is not an alternative to an oxygen cylinder. I wanted to give some other message. Take care. Thank you," he said in another video, available on social media.