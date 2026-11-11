Anand, Members of Gen Z should definitely voice their opinions on matters that impact them, but steer clear of "anti-social and anti-national" elements, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said on Wednesday.

Voice your grievances, but stay away from 'anti-national' elements: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Gen Z

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Emphasising the need for patience and restraint, Ravi Shankar urged young people not to let individuals with reckless mindset influence their thinking. Such individuals should instead be counselled and encouraged to understand different perspectives.

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The founder of the Art of Living Foundation made the remarks while interacting with the media during his visit to Vasad Ashram near Ankalawadi village in Gujarat's Anand district.

Asked to share a message with Gen Z , particularly in the context of ongoing movements and protests, he said, "You should definitely raise your voice about whatever problems you are facing. That is absolutely right. However, do not associate yourselves with anti-social elements. Anti-national elements infiltrate such movements, so stay away from them."

He noted that today's young people often gravitate towards two extremes becoming aggressive over minor issues or slipping into depression.

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{{^usCountry}} Ravi Shankar expressed concern over the growing prevalence of depression, describing it as a major challenge in India and worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravi Shankar expressed concern over the growing prevalence of depression, describing it as a major challenge in India and worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

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The spiritual guru advocated meditation, yoga, selfless service and spirituality as ways to cultivate mental well-being.

"One in every four people worldwide is depressed. This problem is also quite prevalent in India. To overcome this, people must adopt a spiritual path. So, everyone should practise meditation, do yoga, engage in service, and maintain patience and hope. Have faith that your life will be bright and continue to move towards a better future," he maintained.

Commenting on the challenges faced by India this year, particularly droughts and excessive rainfall in parts of the country, and also ongoing conflicts in different regions of the world, he said India has managed to navigate the difficult circumstances relatively well.

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"This year, the country has faced considerable hardship, with droughts in several places and excessive rainfall in many others. Because of these natural calamities, both excessive and insufficient rainfall, our society has suffered. Similarly, whatever wars are taking place anywhere in the world, their impact is now being felt by everyone," he opined.

Because the world is interconnected, events taking place in one region affect people across the globe, said the spiritual leader.

"India has managed this situation remarkably well and stayed steady, which is good news. I travel around the world and observe conditions in different places. So, I would say India is in a much better place ," he stressed.

Ravi Shankar emphasised that India has remained comparatively stable despite these challenges due to its civilizational values, cultural understanding and longstanding tradition of peaceful coexistence.

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He added that the spirit of coexistence was deeply embedded in Indian society and had helped the country maintain stability amid global uncertainties.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.