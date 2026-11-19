The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a petition seeking action against an Italian political functionary for raising a “demeaning political slogan” at Bharat Summit 2026 in Telangana and an apology by the Telangana government, which organised the event.

The petition, filed by a lawyer Zahid Ali, was mentioned on Wednesday by advocate Syed Rizvan Ahmad for urgent hearing. (ANI/ Representational)

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The petition, filed by a lawyer Zahid Ali, was mentioned on Wednesday by advocate Syed Rizvan Ahmad for urgent hearing claiming that the objectionable comments were made by Giacomo Filibeck, an Italian political representative and Secretary-General of the Party of European Socialists, which amounts to interference with our democratic system.

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Filibeck, while participating at the event organised on 13-14 November by the Telangana government, had said, “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” – the political slogan coined by the Congress.

Immigration, visa, regulatory framework

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{{^usCountry}} Ahmad told the court that statements of foreign political representatives on Indian soil must adhere to the applicable immigration, visa and regulatory framework and strict action must be taken against any violation of the same. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahmad told the court that statements of foreign political representatives on Indian soil must adhere to the applicable immigration, visa and regulatory framework and strict action must be taken against any violation of the same. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said, “We can list it on Friday. Rest you can argue before that bench.”

Ahmad told the court that the social media platforms must take down the post as such a comment by a foreign functionary on Indian soil is unacceptable. He said, “In my soil, he says we are convinced that the government is corrupted here and tells the Opposition to restore democracy.”

The petition filed through advocate Pulkit Agarwal said, “...The aforesaid derogatory and disrespecting slogan was in bad taste and derogatory to India’s democratic processes.”

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The petition sought a direction against Telangana government to tender a public apology for the incident. The petition further sought a direction to the Centre to take action under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, the applicable visa conditions and other relevant laws.