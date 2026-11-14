VP Radhakrishnan says uncertainty creates new opportunities for adaptable nations at CII Summit

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday said geopolitical uncertainties, technological disruptions, climate change and evolving supply chains had reshaped the global economy, but also created new opportunities for nations that could adapt, innovate and build trusted partnerships.

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan says adaptable and innovative nations will shape the future amid global uncertainty at the CII Partnership Summit.

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“Every period of uncertainty also presented new opportunities, and nations demonstrating adaptability, innovation and trusted partnerships would be best placed to shape the future,” the Vice President said, delivering the valedictory address at the 31st CII-Partnership Summit that concluded in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam in the evening.

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Radhakrishnan expressed confidence that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was moving firmly towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

He appreciated the Andhra Pradesh government for attracting 714 investment projects worth over ₹22 lakh crore since June 2024, reflecting strong investor confidence and economic momentum.

“Investments in green energy, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technology, ports, aerospace and advanced manufacturing are positioning Andhra Pradesh as an emerging industrial and innovation hub,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Vice-President highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing and digital platforms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Vice-President highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing and digital platforms. {{/usCountry}}

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He said Atmanirbhar Bharat should not be understood as turning inward, but as building domestic capabilities, enhancing competitiveness and integrating more deeply with global markets.

Calling for a collective national endeavour towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Radhakrishnan emphasised that the responsibility of building a developed India could not rest with the government alone. “It requires the active participation of industry, academia, entrepreneurs, young people and international partners, in keeping with the Prime Minister’s call for Sabka Prayas,” he added.

He called upon the government and industries to move from dialogue to action, from opportunity to achievement, and from partnership to shared prosperity.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the government’s priority was not merely to attract investments but also to ensure that projects were implemented within stipulated timelines.

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He said the two-day summit had attracted investment proposals for 303 projects worth ₹9.89 lakh crore. Of the 714 investment proposals received since 2024, as many as 522 were progressing towards implementation, he said.

Naidu said the government was committed to bringing investments to every region of the state and accelerating project implementation.

He highlighted investments across sectors ranging from handloom clusters to aerospace, defence and electronics. Kia Motors had come forward with an additional investment of ₹18,878 crore to manufacture two lakh more vehicles annually, while Reliance had signed agreements involving proposed investments of ₹2.43 lakh crore.

The government had introduced an escrow account system for industrial incentives and proposed an Investment Protection Act to safeguard investors’ interests.

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Naidu said the government was promoting the ‘One Family, One AI’ initiative to equip people with advanced technology skills. In renewable energy, Andhra Pradesh had set a target of generating 160 GW, against the national target of 500 GW, by expanding solar power generation, including rooftop installations.

He also highlighted the P4 initiative aimed at improving the living standards of poor families. Under the programme, one lakh mentors had adopted 11 lakh families and were extending support to them.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer said the participation of representatives from countries across Asia and Africa reflected investors’ confidence in Andhra Pradesh. He expressed confidence that the investments would generate substantial employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi praised the state government’s initiatives in the power sector and skill development. He appreciated Andhra Pradesh’s efforts to secure agreements for 114 GW of clean energy generation and said the state was effectively utilising central government support for renewable energy. He also highlighted the allocation of 7.8 lakh units to Andhra Pradesh under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

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Representatives of 65 countries participated in the two-day summit, which facilitated several agreements through Business-to-Business and Government-to-Business meetings.

During the concluding session, the Andhra Pradesh Finance Department and the Confederation of Indian Industry exchanged MoUs in the presence of the Vice-President and the chief minister.