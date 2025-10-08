Was cough syrup behind 20 deaths in MP exported? WHO seeks clarification from India

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has sought clarification from the government on whether the Coldrif cough syrup, linked to the death of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh, has been exported to other countries, Reuters reported. Chhindwara: The Drugs Department sealing the Coldrif cough syrup containers after 10 children allegedly die due to consuming it during raid in an Ayush firm, in Chhindwara. (ANI Video Grab). (ANI Video Grab)

The WHO said it will assess the need for a Global Medical Products Alert on Coldrif syrup after it receives an official confirmation from the Indian authorities, the report said.

20 children have died so far in Madhya Pradesh and five others have been admitted in critical condition due to kidney infections caused by the consumption of the contaminated cough syrup, state health minister Rajendra Shukla said.