Union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal on Friday called for greater global exposure for Indian art and culture, saying it would benefit the country and create commercial opportunities for local artisans. Speaking at an event in Delhi, Goyal cited the controversy over Prada's use of Kolhapuri-style footwear last year and the subsequent engagement between the luxury fashion brand and Kolhapuri shoemakers as an example of how greater international exposure could benefit Indian artisans.

Union minister Piyush Goyal said that India’s next phase of economic transformation must be driven by young entrepreneurs. (@PiyushGoyalOffc)

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“We had raised an objection through our copyright office and stopped Prada. Prada was then forced to engage with Kolhapuri shoemakers. They reached an understanding that also provides commercial benefits to our people. As our global presence is still limited. Greater international exposure for Indian art, culture, handicrafts, handlooms, history and traditions will benefit the country. We should be more outward-looking and take our art and culture global,” the minister said at the event.

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{{^usCountry}} In June 2025, Prada faced severe backlash and legal challenges for cultural appropriation after it showcased an open-toe leather toe-ring sandals resembling traditional Indian Kolhapuri chappals at a fashion show in Milan, Italy. Kolhapuri chappals carry a 2019 Geographical Indication or GI tag. Prada later signed agreements with government-backed leather artisan bodies—Maharashtra's LIDCOM and Karnataka's LIDKAR. ‘India’s next phase of economic transformation must be driven by young entrepreneurs’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In June 2025, Prada faced severe backlash and legal challenges for cultural appropriation after it showcased an open-toe leather toe-ring sandals resembling traditional Indian Kolhapuri chappals at a fashion show in Milan, Italy. Kolhapuri chappals carry a 2019 Geographical Indication or GI tag. Prada later signed agreements with government-backed leather artisan bodies—Maharashtra's LIDCOM and Karnataka's LIDKAR. ‘India’s next phase of economic transformation must be driven by young entrepreneurs’ {{/usCountry}}

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As Goyal highlighted the need for global exposure of Indian art and culture, he also urged the young entrepreneurs to look beyond the domestic market and build globally competitive businesses. He also stressed on the opportunities emerging from India's expanding startup ecosystem, manufacturing capabilities and free trade agreements (FTAs), news agency ANI reported.

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Goyal said India's next phase of economic transformation would need to be driven by young entrepreneurs with a global outlook and the ambition to create world-class brands.

He stressed that India's growing startup ecosystem, expanding manufacturing capabilities, FTAs and deeper integration with global value chains offer opportunities for young businesses to expand internationally and generate employment.

In a social media post, Goyal stated, “India’s next phase of economic transformation must be driven by young entrepreneurs who look beyond the domestic market and aspire to build world-class brands. With our expanding startup ecosystem, manufacturing capabilities, FTAs and deeper integration with global value chains, India offers immense opportunities for young Indians to create globally competitive enterprises and generate employment”.

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Goyal also stressed the importance of maintaining globally competitive quality standards, developing industry-relevant skills and adopting an export-oriented approach. He encouraged young entrepreneurs to take calculated risks and build businesses that can compete in international markets.