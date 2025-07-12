After Kolhapuri row, Maharashtra invites Prada to collab on Paithani sarees

Mumbai: Following a row among craftsmen in Kolhapur after the Italian luxury brand Prada showcased Kolhapuri chappal-inspired footwear in its Spring/ Summer 2026 menswear collection in Milan last month, in a first video conference with Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) on Friday, the latter discussed a recognition of the Kolhapuri brand, through a ‘Made in India’ Kolhapuri collection partnering with local artisans, and possibilities of future collaborations with other traditional products from Maharashtra, such as Paithani sarees, artefacts with tribal embroidery and silver ornaments from Hupari, in Kolhapur district. MACCIA officials met representatives of Prada through video conference on Friday with a six-point agenda which included recognition and responsible attribution of ethnic products. Prada had showcased the Kolhapuri-chappal inspired footwear (R) at its Spring/Summer show in Milan recently.

Lalit Gandhi, president of MACCIA, led the state team of officers and representatives of Kolhapuri footwear manufacturers and dealers.

After the conference Gandhi told HT that Prada’s technical team is likely to visit Mumbai and Kolhapur next week to examine other products which could be presented in the global market through the brand. “We had proposed a six-point agenda, which includes recognition and responsible attribution; formation of a joint working group of MACCIA-Prada and artisans’ bodies; co-branded artisan collections; a Prada-artisan excellence lab in Kolhapur or Mumbai; and the development of a fair trade supply chain. The team from Prada listened to our proposals and expressed readiness to check the possibility of collaboration beyond Kolhapuri chappals,” said Gandhi.

Gandhi added that the team “expressed willingness to buy Kolhapuri chappals from local craftsmen; alongside, we also discussed other opportunities with textile products such as Paithani sarees and tribal embroidery, particularly Warli art on fabric, and silver anklets from Hupari in Kolhapur”.

“It will now send a technical team to Mumbai and Kolhapur next week,” said Gandhi.

He added, Prada’s intent towards partnership “will comply with GI-tag requirements and highlight Maharashtra’s cultural heritage across global markets”, and called it a “significant win for the community’s global recognition”.

The Italian brand has showcased successful global examples of their prior “Made in” campaigns—featuring Made in Peru, Made in Japan and Made in Scotland product lines, said a statement issued by MACCIA.

Prada was represented by senior officials from its Milan headquarters for Friday’s meeting. Chief among them were -- Lorenzo Bertelli (Prada Group’s head of corporate social responsibility), Christopher Bugg (global director of communications), Roberto Massardi (chief business development officer), among others.

Following the meeting, in an email response to HT’s queries on the way forward, a spokesperson for Prada’s corporate communication department, said: “We had a successful meeting with MACCIA on Friday. This represents an important moment in building mutual understanding and generating a meaningful exchange to discuss potential opportunities for future collaborations.” It added, the next step will be “for Prada’s supply chain team to meet a range of artisanal footwear manufacturers; MACCIA has agreed to support in identifying GI-approved manufacturers that Prada could collaborate with.”