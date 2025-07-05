Prada-MACCIA meet on July 11 to discuss Kolhapuri Chappal collaboration

MUMBAI: Italian fashion house Prada is putting its best foot forward to address concerns after footwear it showcased at the Milan Fashion Week failed to acknowledge the traditional craft of making Kolhapuri Chappals or the artisans engaged in it. A model presents a creation from Prada Spring-Summer 2026 menswear collection during the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, June 22, 2025. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo (REUTERS)

After admitting that the slippers it featured on the runway were “inspired” by Kolhapuri Chappals, the fashion brand had committed to initiating a dialogue with representatives of trade and industry, and artisans engaged in the 800-year-old tradition of making the slippers.

On July 11, Prada will hold a meeting via video conferencing with office-bearers of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) and artisans. The luxury brand, which has been accused of “cultural appropriation”, is expected to discuss a possible collaboration with Kolhapuri artisans, to explore possibilities of taking the Kolhapuri Chappal to the global market.

The meeting follows a letter written by MACCIA president Lalit Gandhi, raising the matter with Prada. The fashion house replied on June 27, saying it was willing to “recognise the value of specialised craftspeople through meaningful exchange” with local artisans and MACCIA.

“I have told Prada that MACCIA believes that this meeting will lay the foundation for a pioneering cultural and commercial collaboration,” said Gandhi. The video conference is scheduled for 2pm on July 11, and will be attended by MACCIA office-bearers and artisans who make the handcrafted slippers.

MACCIA has also proposed a six-point agenda for the meeting. It includes recognition and responsible attribution; formation of a joint working group of MACCIA-Prada and artisans’ bodies; co-branded artisan collections; a Prada-artisan excellence lab in Kolhapur or Mumbai; and the development of a fair trade supply chain. The agenda is yet to be finalised.