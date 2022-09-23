We will not oppose if Sachin Pilot is made CM: Rajasthan minister

With senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot looking set to contest for top party post, the buzz over the Rajasthan's next chief minister intensified after Rahul Gandhi batted for the "one-man, one-post" concept in line with the Chintan Shivir held in Udaipur this year. While the suspense persists whether the chief ministerial post would go to Gehlot's bete noire Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha, one of the six BSP turned Congress MLAs, said they would not oppose if Pilot is made the chief minister, reported PTI.

However, Gudha, minister of state for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, added that the six MLAs would support anyone whom the party high command chooses to run the government.

"We are with the decision of the party leadership. Whatever decision Sonia ji, Rahul ji and Priyanka ji take, we all six will welcome that. We are with the party," Gudha told reporters, as quoted by PTI.

"Even if Bharosi Lal ji is made (CM) by Sonia ji, we are with him," he said when asked whether he would oppose if Sachin Pilot is made the CM. Bharosi Lal is a Congress MLA.

The BSP turncoats had supported Gehlot during political crisis in July 2020 after Pilot camp revolted against the Rajasthan CM.

Congress, meanwhile, has set the ball rolling for electing its chief by issuing notification on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, Gandhi stressed that the post was not just organisational but also "ideological" and that the person occupying it must remember that it represents a belief system.

On the issue of one man one post concept, Gandhi said, “Jo humne Udaipur mein decide kiya, woh Congress party ka ek commitment hai. Toh I expect that commitment will be maintained (What we decided in Udaipur that was Congress party's commitment. I expect that commitment will be maintained).”

(With PTI inputs)

