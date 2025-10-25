Weather Bee: Northeast monsoon hits early, hard; dry spell may follow next month

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on October 16 announced the onset of the northeast monsoon, bringing increased rainfall to peninsular India, particularly along the east coast, as winds turned easterly to northeasterly over the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on October 16 announced the onset of the northeast monsoon, bringing increased rainfall to peninsular India. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Since then, the region under its influence has received more than twice the rainfall it normally gets, an HT analysis of IMD’s gridded data shows. This has made this part of October one of the wettest in peninsular India in the past 125 years. However, the analysis also indicates that the large surplus has not necessarily translated into an overall excess for the month. In fact, IMD’s long-range forecasts suggest that this surplus may be partly offset in the coming weeks.

The northeast monsoon is often loosely defined as the October–December period, but just like the southwest monsoon, the season is experienced only once its weather conditions are established. This year, they set in on October 16 — earlier than the usual date of October 22, but well within the normal deviation of seven days.

In the first nine days of the northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala received 134 mm, 123 mm, 73 mm, and 164 mm of rain, respectively. While Karnataka may appear drier than the other states, this is because the northeast monsoon primarily affects south interior Karnataka, lowering the state’s overall average. Compared with the 1971–2020 average — which the IMD uses as the Long Period Average (LPA) to assess rainfall performance — all four states have recorded more than twice their usual rainfall for the nine days ending October 24. The largest deviation from the LPA is in Andhra Pradesh, which has received 2.6 times its normal rain, while the smallest is in Kerala, at 2.1 times the LPA.