Weather today: IMD issues orange alert in Shimla, Pune; Delhi to remain cloudy

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Wednesday at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Gujarat Region, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Rains in Shimla expected to continue, with orange alert issued by IMD for Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur.(PTI)

An orange alert has been issued in various regions, including in East and West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan for July 2. Along with this, hot and humid weather is also likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu Puducherry and Karaikal.

Yellow alert in parts of Chandigarh

According to the Chandigarh regional Meteorological department, a yellow alert has been issued for various districts including Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar and Patiala for heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning.

Last month, Chandigarh recorded 213 mm rainfall which was 37 per cent above normal, which led to heavy waterlogging in the city. Meanwhile in Haryana, yellow alerts have been issued in Karnal, Rohtak, Yamuna Nagar, Jind and an orange alert in Ambala for July 2.

Shimla rainfall to continue

For the past few days Shimla has been hit by heavy rains with landslides worsening the condition. According to the Shimla regional Met Department, orange alert has been issued for Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur, while yellow alert has been issued for Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, Solan and Bilaspur.

The weather office also warned of surface run-off or inundation that may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to the constant rainfall. Moreover, light to moderate rainfall is very likely across most parts of the state on July 2, 3, 6, and 7, and at many places on July 4 and 5.

Cloudy skies to prevail in Delhi

For Delhi-NCR, there is no warning as of now and the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy with very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33-35 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature could be between 25-27 degrees Celsius. No heat wave conditions will prevail.

Orange alert in parts of Maharashtra

An orange alert has been issued by IMD for July 2 in Pune, Satara and Kohlapur, while a yellow alert has been sounded for Raigad, Nashik, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Chandrapur and others.

Overall, very heavy rain is predicted around Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa region. According to the Mumbai regional Met department, the sky will be generally cloudy with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius in Mumbai.