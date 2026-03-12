Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (March 13-15)

Bird Walk at Mallathahalli Lake (Birdwatching) For the walk, remember to wear camouflage or earth-toned clothes and bring your own binoculars at the Mallathahalli Lake. (HT file photo)

Saturday; 7am-9am

Mallathahalli Lake Main Gate

For birdwatchers, Mallathahalli Lake offers rewarding sightings of waterbirds such as herons, egrets, cormorants and pond-herons. There are also kingfishers, swallows, and waders like the Red-wattled Lapwing, Common Sandpiper and Wood Sandpiper. For the walk, remember to wear camouflage or earth-toned clothes and bring your own binoculars, camera, or just shoot with your phone.

₹200. Book via @ataavibirdfoundation

Paper Gardens (Art Exhibition)

Friday; 10am-6.30pm

Museum of Art and Photography

Paper Gardens is an exploration of botanical drawings by Indian artists commissioned by the East India Company, tracing how plants were studied, drawn, and circulated at the height of the British empire. Over a hundred illustrations, examine encounters between artists, plants and institutions. They view botanical drawings as living documents, portraits of relationships between the empire and subject, and shine a light on Indian artists whose work did not receive due credit.

Free.

Office Chugli by Anmol Garg (Stand Up Comedy)

Saturday; 7.30 pm

The Comedy Theatre, Indiranagar

In this crowdwork show, Anmol Garg spills the tea on all that transpires over office Zoom calls, unnecessarily lengthy client pitches, and pantry politics, so you know you’re not the only one with a toxic boss. From everyone’s favourite trainee, to the mean HR lady or even that one appraisal that didn’t turn out quite right, this hour and a half stand up show is your treat for surviving the 9 to 5 that’s really a 24/7.

₹399. Book on BookmyShow

Sanam India Tour (Musical Performance)

Saturday; 7.30 pm

Phoenix Market City

Sanam is back in Bengaluru, fusing their signature contemporary sound with old-world charm. The show is part of its 10 city India tour. The band is famous for soulful renditions of classics like Lag Jaa Gale, Phela Nasha and Gulabi Aankhen. They also get love for their compositions Hawa Banke and Tu Yahaan, the band credits its rise from YouTube to global performers, to its fans who still sing along to every lyric.

₹2000. Book on BookmyShow

Donn Bhat (Musical Performance)

Saturday; 8 pm

The Humming Tree, Indiranagar

Donn Bhat, songwriter, singer, guitarist and music producer, visits the Garden City for one night only for an intimate concert. His work is both deeply lyric-driven and sonically crisp, blending folk, rock, electronica and classical influences. His album Connected earned the title of Electronic Album of the Year at the Radio City Music Awards, his viral track Taqdeer has amassed over 27 million views. Bhat has played NH7, Ziro Festival, and Magnetic Fields, in addition to performing at the Galle Music Festival (Sri Lanka) and the Glastonbury Music Festival (UK).

₹499. Book on SkillBox

Ramzan Iftar Walk in Frazer Town (Food Walk)

Sunday; 5pm-8.30pm

Frazer Town (exact location shared on registration)

This walk is a festive special curated by Bengaluru By Foot, featuring a feast of 12–14 soulful courses, each dish celebrating region and ritual. From a bowl of harira, golden samosas, aromatic haleem to puffs, soft shammis, koftas and pillowy naan, served alongside spiced meat gravies to fragrant biryani, shawarma rolls, you end the evening with soft egg pudding, khubani ka meetha, double ka meetha and an overloaded khoya naan, washed down with Sulaimani chai and Roohafza. The 2.5 hour trail is filled with stories of Fraser Town’s past, adding a soulful layer to a rich culinary journey.

₹1399. Book on Urbanaut

Macbeth: What’s Done is Done (Theatre)

Sunday; 8pm

Chowdiah Memorial Hall

A contemporary take on the Bard’s Scottish play, this iteration directed by Rajat Kapoor has a twist. Julio (Vinay Pathak) and Pedro draw you into the world of Macky B. and Mrs. Macky B. With a stellar cast featuring Rajat Kapur, Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak, this play is part of the Great Bangalore Theatre Festival, and takes you on the familiar journey of greed, malice, guilt and murder.

₹799. Book on BookmyShow