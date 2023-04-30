Weekly Covid wrap: India's cases seesaw while positivity rate remains below 5%

A total of 92.66 Covid-19 tests were conducted so far whereas around 1,77,281 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate stood around 4.25% with 8,148 recoveries since in 24 hours, marking the total recoveries at 4,43,64,841. The recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71. Covid-19 weekly positive rate remains below 5%.(ANI)

India's active caseload now went down to 49,015. A total of 5,31,533 deaths have been reported so far with 25 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Around 220.66 crore vaccines have been administered so far including 3,167 in the last 24 hours.

