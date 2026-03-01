Thiruvananthapuram, A 24-hour special helpdesk set up by NORKA Roots, following the Israel–Iran conflict, has received 381 calls till 11.30 am on Sunday, officials said. West Asia conflict: NORKA helpdesk receives 381 calls

The helpdesk was established as per the direction of the Chief Minister's Office to assist Non-Resident Keralites and their family members amid escalating tensions in the region.

Of the total calls received, 137 were from abroad and 244 from within the country, the CMO said in a statement.

"Most of the queries were related to the current status of flight services, cancellations, travel advisories and safety instructions. There were also enquiries regarding the possibility of evacuation from Gulf countries and travel safety," they said.

Those who contacted the helpdesk from abroad informed authorities that they were safe, but expressed concern over the prevailing conflict situation and continuing attacks in the region, it said.

Officials said the primary objective of the helpdesk is to share verified information received from the Central and state governments and coordinate necessary assistance in case of emergencies.

All calls have been officially registered and documented for follow-up action, the CMO added.

An assessment meeting was held at the NORKA Roots headquarters under the aegis of Department Secretary T V Anupama and Chief Executive Officer Ajith Kolassery to review the situation and preparedness measures.

The Kerala government is closely monitoring developments and maintaining coordination with the Central government, the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions in the affected countries, members of the Loka Kerala Sabha and expatriate organisations, the statement said.

NRKs in the conflict-affected countries have been advised to rely only on information from official sources, it said.

For emergency assistance, the NORKA Roots helpdesk can be contacted at 91-8802012345 and 1800-425-3939 , the CMO statement added.

