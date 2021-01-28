IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / West Bengal Assembly seat sharing: Congress to contest on 193 seats, Left Front get 101
Congress had won 44 seats while the Left Front emerged victorious in 33 seats during the 2016 elections.(ANI file photo)
Congress had won 44 seats while the Left Front emerged victorious in 33 seats during the 2016 elections.(ANI file photo)
india news

West Bengal Assembly seat sharing: Congress to contest on 193 seats, Left Front get 101

Congress had won 44 seats while the Left Front emerged victorious in 33 seats during the 2016 elections.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:40 PM IST

After two rounds of meetings, a seat-sharing agreement for 193 of the total 294 seats in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections was finalised between Congress and the Left parties on Thursday.

Left parties will contest 101 seats while the Congress will contest at 92 seats.

"In the second round of seat-sharing talks for the 116 seats of the upcoming West Bengal elections, it was decided that Congress will contest 48 seats while the Left will contest from 68 seats. The arrangement has been finalised for 193 seats so far," said state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

On Monday, after the first meeting between the Congress and the Left Front alliance, it was announced that they will keep the seats that they had won in the 2016 Assembly election while a decision on the remaining 217 seats will be concluded by January 31.

Congress had won 44 seats while the Left Front emerged victorious in 33 seats during the 2016 elections.

The tenure of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will end on May 30 this year.

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, out of the 294 seats, Congress had managed to win 44 seats while the Left Front bagged 33 seats. The ruling TMC secured 211 seats and BJP had won 3 seats.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Left and Congress had fought separately and while Congress won two seats, the Left drew a blank.

Elections for 294-member West Bengal is likely to be held later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal polls west bengal assembly elections 2021 congress left front
app
Close
e-paper
Air Force, Army and Navy bands performing during the full dress rehearsals on January 27 for the Beating Retreat.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Air Force, Army and Navy bands performing during the full dress rehearsals on January 27 for the Beating Retreat.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
india news

Beating Retreat: New song to be played to commemorate 50 years of 1971 victory

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The composition will be led by Lieutenant colonel Vimal Joshi and Havildar Jiwan Rasaily during a quick march at the historical Vijay Chowk where the ceremony takes place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi addressing the Davos Dialogue on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
PM Modi addressing the Davos Dialogue on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Many more Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines soon': PM Modi at Davos Dialogue

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:29 PM IST
The Prime Minister further said that India was able to save a majority of its population after predictions from some people that said 70-80 crore people will be infected by the coronavirus disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these laws will remain and have offered to make amendments into the law.(PTI)
The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these laws will remain and have offered to make amendments into the law.(PTI)
india news

Officials in Ghaziabad ask farmers to vacate protest site by tonight

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:28 PM IST
This comes after the protests came to an end at Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh earlier in the day. The farmers who were protesting at the site alleged use of force by police, reported news agency PTI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Three workers of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Muslim League activist in Malappuram district of Kerala. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
Three workers of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Muslim League activist in Malappuram district of Kerala. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

3 CPI (M) workers held in connection with Muslim League cadre’s murder

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • The CPI (M), however, distanced itself from the incident saying a clash between two groups led to the killing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robert Vadra(Hindustan Times file photo)
Robert Vadra(Hindustan Times file photo)
india news

Robert Vadra gets protection from arrest till Feb 8 in money laundering case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:20 PM IST
The probe is related to the purchase of 275 bigha land allegedly by the company in the Kolayat area of the border town of Bikaner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand’s tableau Kedarkhand bagged the third prize in the Republic Day celebrations. (HT PHOTO).
Uttarakhand’s tableau Kedarkhand bagged the third prize in the Republic Day celebrations. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Uttarakhand’s Republic Day tableau bags 3rd spot, maiden award for hill-state

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:58 PM IST
  • The theme of the tableau was the main symbols that represent the religious legacy and biodiversity of the Himalayan state. The tableau called ‘Kedarkhand’ which was displayed in the parade focussed on the Kedarnath shrine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikram Gurjar(HT Photo )
Vikram Gurjar(HT Photo )
india news

Rajasthan’s most wanted criminal Vikram Gurjar arrested after 16-month hunt

By Jaykishan Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:49 PM IST
He was nabbed on the intervening night of January 27-28 from Maharashtra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision was taken after a meeting with the heads of the institutions.(HT_PRINT)
The decision was taken after a meeting with the heads of the institutions.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Meghalaya colleges to reopen on February 1

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:47 PM IST
The education department had said classes will be held both in classrooms and online modes and follow strict precautionary protocols for Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel arrive at Ghazipur border to place a notice for farmer leaders after an FIR registered against them in connection with Republic Day violence, during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Police personnel arrive at Ghazipur border to place a notice for farmer leaders after an FIR registered against them in connection with Republic Day violence, during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate nine cases of R-Day violence

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Thursday held a meeting with the Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) and other senior police officers at the police headquarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This video grab taken on January 28, 2021, from the website of the World Economic Forum shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an all-virtual World Economic Forum, which usually takes place in Davos, Switzerland. (AFP)
This video grab taken on January 28, 2021, from the website of the World Economic Forum shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an all-virtual World Economic Forum, which usually takes place in Davos, Switzerland. (AFP)
india news

'India's success will help the entire world': PM Modi at WEF's Davos Dialogue

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:00 PM IST
The Prime Minister is addressing the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue via video conferencing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress had won 44 seats while the Left Front emerged victorious in 33 seats during the 2016 elections.(ANI file photo)
Congress had won 44 seats while the Left Front emerged victorious in 33 seats during the 2016 elections.(ANI file photo)
india news

Bengal Assembly seat sharing: Cong to contest on 193 seats, Left Front get 101

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Congress had won 44 seats while the Left Front emerged victorious in 33 seats during the 2016 elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.(PTI)
Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.(PTI)
india news

'Someone goes there and hoists a flag, why was no firing done?' asks Tikait

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Speaking about Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who has been accused of instigating the violence on Tuesday by farmer unions, Tikait said, "Police allowed him to leave and didn't arrest him. Nothing has been done even now."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, second right, receives a box of COVID-19 vaccines upon arrival from India, in Colombo on Thursday(AP)
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, second right, receives a box of COVID-19 vaccines upon arrival from India, in Colombo on Thursday(AP)
india news

India sends 6 lakh Covid vaccine doses to Sri Lanka and Bahrain

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:27 PM IST
  • Two separate flights transported 500,000 doses to Sri Lanka and 100,000 doses to Bahrain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court Bench said that it is not interested in people saying anything on TV but it is concerned about those programmes which have instigation effect.(File photo)
The Supreme Court Bench said that it is not interested in people saying anything on TV but it is concerned about those programmes which have instigation effect.(File photo)
india news

SC slams Centre for not curbing TV programs that instigate or impact a community

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • The court was hearing pleas filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Peace Party seeking action against media reports indulging in communal branding of Covid-19 pandemic in the light of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. The pleas alleged discriminatory coverage by a section of media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat(PTI FILE PHOTO)
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat(PTI FILE PHOTO)
india news

Uttarakhand CM dissolves district development authorities after complaints

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:11 PM IST
  • In November, Bansidhar Bhagat, the BJP chief in Uttarakhand had urged Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to dissolve development authorities as they were not fulfilling the purpose for which they had been created.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP