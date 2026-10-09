West Bengal by-elections result LIVE: BJP continues to lead in Nandigram and Rejinagar after second round of counting
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: According to early trends, the BJP is leading in both Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies of Bengal, with bypoll results expected to provide insights into state’s political mood following the party’s ouster of the TMC after 15 years in power.
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: The BJP is leading in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, with the bypoll results expected to offer a glimpse into the state’s political mood after the party ended the TMC’s 15-year rule....Read More
The polling for the same took place on October 6. However, polling was marred by allegations of voter intimidation, irregularities at polling booths and sporadic clashes. Tensions escalated in Rejinagar following a confrontation between police and Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir, who was subsequently arrested. Meanwhile, the Congress demanded repolling in both constituencies, raising concerns about the conduct of the bypolls. The Election Commission on the other hand described the polling process as “more or less peaceful.”
- The Nandigram seat was vacated by chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, who retained Bhabanipur after defeating TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.
- The Rejinagar seat fell vacant after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir retained Nawda after winning both constituencies. His son, Golam Nabi Azad, is contesting the Rejinagar bypoll on an AJUP ticket.
- Rabiul Alam Chowdhury is participating in the elections from Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, while Safiuzzaman Sheikh is competing from the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, and Congress candidate Mohd Abdullahil Kafi.
Although the bypolls do not directly assess the BJP government’s first four months in office, the outcome is being closely monitored to gauge the party’s electoral strength following its transition from the Opposition to the ruling party. The results are also expected to shed light on the Opposition’s position amid a fragmented political landscape.
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- 9 Oct 2026, 12:14:04 PM IST
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: Hasirani Rath leads in Nandigram after third round
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: BJP candidate Hasirani Rath, mother of slain personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Chandranath Rath, was leading by 27,450 votes after the third round of counting in Nandigram, Purba Medinipur district. Rath had secured 34,820 votes, while Congress candidate Milan Pradhan received 7,370 votes.
CPI candidate Santi Gopal Giri was trailing in third place in Nandigram with 1,289 votes after the third round of counting. BJP candidate Hasirani Rath continued to maintain a substantial lead over her nearest rival, Congress's Milan Pradhan.
(via PTI)
- 9 Oct 2026, 12:01:15 PM IST
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: Supreme Court to hear pleas of deleted voters in Bengal on October 16
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday scheduled October 16 to hear pleas from voters whose names were deleted from West Bengal’s electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, seeking the speedy disposal of their appeals.
The petitioners have also requested permission to vote in the state’s civic elections scheduled for November.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana acknowledged the challenges faced by SIR tribunals. The Chief Justice said tribunals would be asked to prioritise appeals seeking the inclusion of voters’ names over those seeking deletions.
(via PTI)
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- 9 Oct 2026, 11:51:27 AM IST
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: BJP's Shankharavh Sarkar continues to lead in Rejinagar after second round
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: BJP candidate Shankharavh Sarkar was leading by 16,550 votes over his nearest rival, Golam Nabi Azad of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), after the second round of counting in Rejinagar. Sarkar secured 20,415 votes, while Azad, son of AJUP chief Humayun Kabir, received 3,865 votes.
Congress candidate Abdullahil Kafi was in third place in Rejinagar with 1,291 votes, according to Election Commission figures. Trinamool Congress candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury secured 753 votes, while Safiuzzaman Saikh of the Democratic Trinamool Congress faction led by Arup Roy received 295 votes.
(via PTI)
- 9 Oct 2026, 11:34:27 AM IST
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: BJP ahead in Rejinagar race with 20,415 votes
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: As per the latest update, BJP is leading in both Nandigram and Rejinagar. The vote count is as follows:
Nandigram
BJP - 34820
Congress - 7370
Rejinagar
BJP - 20415
AJUP - 3865
(Inputs by Tanmay Chatterjee)
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- 9 Oct 2026, 11:28:15 AM IST
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: BJP workers celebrate as Hasirani Rath leads in Nandigram
#WATCH | Nandigram, West Bengal: Visuals of BJP workers celebrating as the party candidate Hasirani Rath leads in the Nandigram Assembly constituency by-election. https://t.co/EBz0YG1LjM— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: In a video shared by ANI on X, BJP workers can be seen celebrating as the party candidate Hasirani Rath maintains a lead in the Nandigram assembly constituency bypolls.
- 9 Oct 2026, 11:18:07 AM IST
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: 'Outcome is exactly as CM predicted' alleges Congress candidate from Rejinagar
#WATCH | Murshidabad, West Bengal | Congress candidate from Rejinagar Assembly constituency Abdullahil Kafi says, "The outcome is exactly as the Chief Minister predicted. He had said he would win by a margin of 120,000 votes... Calculations had already been made regarding how many votes the BJP and the Congress would secure in each specific booth; it was all predetermined. The counting process is now proving that the Chief Minister orchestrated a calculated rigging of the election and systematically manipulated the vote tally in West Bengal.— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: In a video shared by ANI on X, Congress candidate from the Rejinagar Assembly constituency, Abdullahil Kafi, said the outcome had unfolded exactly as the Chief Minister had predicted. He alleged that booth-wise calculations of the votes expected to be secured by the BJP and Congress had already been made, suggesting that the results were predetermined. He added, “The counting process is now proving that the Chief Minister orchestrated a calculated rigging of the election and systematically manipulated the vote tally in West Bengal.”
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- 9 Oct 2026, 11:09:59 AM IST
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: BJP ahead in Nandigram with 24,064 votes
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: After the 1st round, BJP is leading in the Nandigram race with a total count of 24,064 votes. While congress is staggering at a number of 4365, CPI at 871 and ISF at 377, according to EC.
- 9 Oct 2026, 11:06:48 AM IST
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: BJP is leading with 11,614 votes in Rejinagar after 1st round
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: After 1st round, the number in Rejinagar are as follows:
BJP candidate Shankharavh Sarkar is leading in the Rejinagar seat by 11,033 votes after the first round of counting.
Congress candidate Abdullahil Kafi is in second place, followed by AJUP candidate Golam Nabi Azad in third. All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury is trailing significantly, currently occupying the seventh position.
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- 9 Oct 2026, 10:06:32 AM IST
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: Nandigram, Rejinagar bypolls saw nearly 79% turnout by 5 pm on polling day
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: Nearly 79 per cent of the 5.24 lakh voters across West Bengal’s Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies had cast their votes by 5 pm on Tuesday, according to Election Commission officials. Nandigram recorded a voter turnout of 79.39 per cent, while Rejinagar registered 78.42 per cent.