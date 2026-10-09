West Bengal by-elections result LIVE: BJP continues to lead in Nandigram and Rejinagar after second round of counting

The polling for the same took place on October 6. However, polling was marred by allegations of voter intimidation, irregularities at polling booths and sporadic clashes. Tensions escalated in Rejinagar following a confrontation between police and Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir, who was subsequently arrested. Meanwhile, the Congress demanded repolling in both constituencies, raising concerns about the conduct of the bypolls. The Election Commission on the other hand described the polling process as “more or less peaceful.”

The Nandigram seat was vacated by chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, who retained Bhabanipur after defeating TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

The Rejinagar seat fell vacant after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir retained Nawda after winning both constituencies. His son, Golam Nabi Azad, is contesting the Rejinagar bypoll on an AJUP ticket.

Rabiul Alam Chowdhury is participating in the elections from Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, while Safiuzzaman Sheikh is competing from the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, and Congress candidate Mohd Abdullahil Kafi.

Although the bypolls do not directly assess the BJP government’s first four months in office, the outcome is being closely monitored to gauge the party’s electoral strength following its transition from the Opposition to the ruling party. The results are also expected to shed light on the Opposition’s position amid a fragmented political landscape.