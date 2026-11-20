The Western Railway (WR) announced on Friday that it was putting on hold the planned demolition of 102 unauthorised structures on railway land near the western side of Mumbai's Prabhadevi railway station.

UBT Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary said the WR general manager sent a message to MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar, informing him that the demolition drive had been stopped. (PTI | Representational image)

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In a statement, the Western Railway said that the demolition of encroachments has been temporarily postponed and that a comprehensive policy will be formulated.

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"The issue involves a substantial extent of encroachment on railway land and requires a comprehensive and permanent solution. The railway administration, in coordination with the state government, is working towards formulating a long-term policy framework to address the issue in a sustainable manner. Accordingly, further action at the site will be taken after the policy-level solution is finalised," the media statement read.

UBT Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary said WR general manager sent a message to MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar, informing him that the demolition drive had been stopped.

Shiv Sena credits Eknath Shinde

Former Shiv Sena corporator Samadhan Sarvankar said the decision came after Maharashtra deputy chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday morning amid legal intervention and protests by residents. Shinde also holds the urban development portfolio.

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{{^usCountry}} “We sent the videos of the protest to Shinde Saheb. The slum dwellers are not getting alternative accommodation. This is not correct. Seeing the protest, Shinde spoke to Ashwini Vaishnaw and got the demolition stopped. Slum dwellers can be moved only after the alternate accommodation is given,” he said. Protests {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We sent the videos of the protest to Shinde Saheb. The slum dwellers are not getting alternative accommodation. This is not correct. Seeing the protest, Shinde spoke to Ashwini Vaishnaw and got the demolition stopped. Slum dwellers can be moved only after the alternate accommodation is given,” he said. Protests {{/usCountry}}

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Residents staged a protest by sitting and lying in front of the JCB machinery, forcing officials to stop the operation. The demolition drive aimed to clear two chawls and several ground-floor and one-floor rooms to make way for residential quarters for railway employees.

The eviction action, originally scheduled for Thursday, could not proceed after the affected residents approached the Bombay high court.

Residents, many of whom claim to have lived in the area for nearly five decades, have demanded alternative accommodation before being asked to vacate their homes. They say that relocating without rehabilitation would leave several families homeless.

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"We have been living here for 50 years. We cannot afford to pay more than ₹30,000 in monthly rent. Homes have been allotted to others, but our family of seven has not received any alternative accommodation. Where were the authorities for the last five decades?" asked 70-year-old resident Kamini Chavan.

Chavan said the residents were willing to vacate if the authorities provided them with alternative homes.

"Give us alternate homes, and we will vacate. But they only want to make us homeless. Even the bathrooms have been demolished. Where will the women go?" she said.

Another resident, Deepti Pawar, 44, questioned why rehabilitation had not been considered when other structures were being developed, such as those for sanitation workers in Cuffe Parade. She demanded that affected families be accommodated within the vicinity so that they could continue their lives without being uprooted from their neighbourhood.

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"My brother is differently abled. Where will he go? The government speaks about schemes such as Ladki Bahin, but this is how ladies are being treated," Pawar said.

Residents also highlighted Mumbai's escalating property prices and said their financial circumstances did not allow them to purchase homes in the city or afford expensive rental accommodation.

They have appealed to the authorities to take an early decision on rehabilitation and ensure that families who have lived in the area for decades are not displaced without alternative housing.

The residents maintained that they were not opposed to the railway's development plans but wanted the authorities to address their housing concerns and provide a dignified rehabilitation arrangement before proceeding with the demolition.