What could end US-Iran war? UAE diplomat has 'one call from PM Modi' answer

The first United Arab Emirates ambassador to India Hussain Hassan Mirza expressed his frustration with the ongoing war between Iran and the United States-Israel alliance on Monday and hinted towards something that could potentially deescalate the issue — a phone call from PM Modi. Explosions continued to rock Iran and Israel on the 10th day of the war. (File Photo/AFP)

While talking to NDTV, Mizra put weight to Modi's global standing and said that he commands great respect in the Gulf region.

"One phone call from Mr Modi to the counterparts in Iran and Israel can solve this issue, can end this issue. One phone call," Mirza said.

Also read: How much is US spending on Iran war? Huge per-day figure emerges, Trump unfazed

Emphasizing on what makes him confident of it, Mirza said that it is Modi's standing with both the sides who, he said, are fighting “on our soil”.

‘No reason for UAE to be involved' Making it clear that UAE does not intend to get caught up in the war between Iran and the US, Israel, Mirza said that he is not sure why UAE has gotten involved in the conflict.

Track live updates of Israel-Iran war here

"To be honest, I'm not sure why we are involved. There is no reason for the UAE to be involved in this," he told NDTV.

He added that it is UAE's crucial geopolitical position, being a neighbour to Iran and a partner to Israel as part of the Abraham Accords, which makes it useful. “We can negotiate between the two,” Mirza said.

Also read: What is Kharg Island? US mulls targeting backbone of Iran's oil exports

Iran-US war rages in second week Even as the war between Iran and the United States entered its second week, there are no signs of de-escalation. Explosions continued to rock Iran and Israel on the 10th day of the war.

After Khamenei's assassination on the first day of the war, Iran got its new Supreme Leader, Khamenei's son Mojtaba, whose appointment did not sit well with US President Trump.