What is the new FASTag Annual Pass? FAQs answered on big toll scheme coming soon

A new FASTag based Annual Pass plan was introduced on Wednesday by the Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari. Set to be implemented from August 15, this scheme will reduce the financial burden on highway for users by reducing the toll cost. The new FASTag based annual pass will offer the users 200 toll plaza crossings on National Highways(Representational Image)

The new FASTag Annual Pass will offer users 200 toll plaza crossings on National Highways in one year beginning from the date of its activation. In light of this new scheme, the Union minister also took to X and shared answers to some queries on the FASTag Annual Pass.

What is the FASTag Annual Pass?

Annual Pass activated on the FASTag allows free passage of private car/jeep/van at designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas for one year or 200 trips (whichever is earlier), without per-trip user fee charges. The Annual Pass will be effective from August 15, 2025

2. Where can I purchase the Annual Pass?

The Annual Pass is available only on the Rajmargyatra mobile application and NHAI website

3. How will the Annual Pass be activated?

The Annual Pass will be activated after verifying the eligibility of the vehicle and the associated FASTag. Upon successful verification, the user must make a payment of ₹ 3,000 for the base year 2025-26 through the Rajmargyatra mobile application or NHAI website. Once the payment is confirmed, the Annual Pass will be activated on the registered FASTag.

4. Is the Annual Pass mandatory or what if the road user doesn't want to opt for an Annual Pass?

The Annual Pass is not mandatory, the existing FASTag ecosystem will continue to operate as is. Users who do not opt for the Annual Pass can continue to use their FASTag for regular transactions as per applicable user fee rates at fee plazas.

5. Can Annual Pass be purchased again after completing 200 trips, even if the year is not yet over?

Yes, you may re-purchase the Annual Pass once the 200-trip limit is exhausted, even if the one-year validity period has not yet ended