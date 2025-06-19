Gadkari announces FASTag annual pass: What is the pricing, launch date? who can apply? Key details inside

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday unveiled a new FASTag-based annual pass plan for private vehicles, set to be implemented from August 15. Nitin Gadkari said the scheme will reduce the financial burden on highway users by bringing down the annual toll cost from ₹10,000 to just ₹3,000. Government to roll out ₹ 3,000 FASTag annual pass for private cars from August 15(Representative image)

The minister said the move would help eliminate the need for vehicles to stop at toll plazas, thereby easing traffic flow and reducing travel time.

New FASTag-based annual pass: All you need to know

Annual FASTag: The FASTag-based annual pass will be launched on August 15, 2025, and is priced at ₹ 3,000. It offers 200 toll plaza crossings on National Highways within one year from the date of activation. “This will enable people to travel on a very large scale. With just ₹ 3,000, commuters can make 200 toll plaza crossings in a year. Earlier, this would have cost around ₹ 10,000,” Gadkari said, adding that the cost per trip under the scheme averages out to just ₹ 15. Who can apply for annual FASTag? The pass is applicable only to non-commercial private vehicles, including cars, jeeps, and vans. It cannot be used for commercial or freight-carrying vehicles. Gadkari clarified, “The annual FASTag will be valid only for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.” How much can a user save? With an average toll cost dropping from ₹ 50 to ₹ 15 per trip, regular users could save up to ₹ 7,000 annually, according to the ministry. How will Annual FASTag be activated? The annual pass can be activated on an existing FASTag, provided it is properly affixed, linked to a valid vehicle registration number, and not blacklisted. “A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH," Gadkari said on ‘X’. Annual FASTag validity: Notably, the pass is valid only at National Highway and Expressway fee plazas. On toll plazas under state highways or local authorities, the FASTag will function normally and standard toll rates will apply. 200 trips: The annual pass is valid for either 200 trips or one year, whichever is earlier. Once the limit is exhausted, users can re-purchase a new annual pass even if a year hasn’t passed. Will you have to get a new FASTag? There is no need to purchase a new FASTag to avail the annual pass. It can be linked with the existing tag, subject to eligibility. Will annual FASTag be mandatory? The ministry clarified that the annual pass is optional. Users can continue to pay tolls as usual with FASTag if they choose not to opt into the annual pass scheme. What Nitin Gadkari said: Gadkari said the new initiative will addresses public grievances about multiple tolls within 60 km stretches and aims to create a hassle-free experience for millions of daily commuters. I will also reduce congestion, and improve transparency at toll plazas. How is a trip calculated? According to ministry, each single toll crossing counts as one trip and a round trip equals two trips. In closed tolling highways, like the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, one entry-exit pair counts as one trip, while on open toll roads, each toll plaza counts as a separate trip.

According to the road transport ministry's 2024 year-end review, over 10.1 crore FASTags have been issued till December 1, 2024 in India.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)