'When Narendra Modi's father died in 1989...': VHP leader recalls

In 1989, when Narendra Modi's father died, he came for a meeting after the funeral as he did on Friday, following the demise of his mother Heeraben, Vishwa Hindu Parishad general secretary Dilip Trivedi said recalling his father's death. "There was an important meeting in Ahmedabad. We were informed that Narendra Modi's father passed away and he went to Vadnagar. We thought he would not be able to come to the meeting. But Narendra Modi came in the afternoon for the meeting. We were surprised to see him for the meeting after his father's demise," Trivedi told news agency ANI.

Trivedi also recalled talking to Modi after that meeting. Modi had told him he needed to fulfil his responsibilities for the party also. "After the meeting was over, I asked Modi about him attending the meeting in such circumstances. He replied that he left for the meeting after the funeral. He said he need to fulfil his responsibilities for the party also. It was an inspirational moment for all the workers. We get to learn the dedication towards our responsibilities," Trivedi said.

Two days after PM Modi's mother Heeraben was hospitalised, she died in the early hours on Friday. PM Modi started for Ahmedabad after he tweeted the news about his mother's demise. After performing the last rites, PM Modi was back to work as he inaugurated several development projects in West Bengal through video conferencing.

As PM Modi flagged off the 7th Vande Bharat Express of the country and the first of West Bengal that would operate between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, he apologised for not being physically present for some "personal reasons".

Heeraben's family, as cited in reports, also urged people on Friday to go on with their scheduled work keeping Heeraben in mind in a befitting tribute to Heeraben.

