When will volcanic ash leave Delhi, other parts of India? IMD issues big update

After the eruption of a long-dormant volcano Hayli Gubbi on Tuesday, ash plumes from the area travelled across the Red Sea toward Yemen and Oman. The plume contains ash, sulphur dioxide and fine rock particles, IndiaMetSky Weather said.(NASA: Handout via Reuters/ AP)

The ash cloud entered India late Monday evening, reaching Delhi at around 11 pm.

As meteorological agencies track its path, forecast models have suggested ash influence over Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana. According to IndiaMetSky Weather, the cloud will later impact the Himalayas and the adjoining Terai belt in Uttar Pradesh.

The plume contains ash, sulphur dioxide and fine rock particles, IndiaMetSky Weather said.

Follow live updates on Ethiopia volcanic ash here

The ash cloud is moving at speeds of up to 100-120 km/h over North India, and between altitudes ranging between 15,000-25,000 feet, and can also go up to 45,000 feet.

When will the ash cloud leave India? Where will it go to next?

India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated that the ash plume is moving toward China next. It is expected to leave India by 14:00 GMT (7:30 pm local time) on Tuesday.

The IMD had, in an earlier update, said the large ash plume produced by the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia's Afar region had risen to around 45,000 feet.

“High-level winds carried the ash cloud from Ethiopia across the Red Sea to Yemen and Oman and further over the Arabian Sea towards western and northern India,” the weather department said Monday.

Following this, the IMD was closely monitoring satellite imagery and advisories from the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centres and dispersion models. Following the DGCA advisory to airlines regarding flight disruptions, IMD's Met Watch offices in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata

Following the ash cloud influence, Akasa Air cancelled flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled for November 24 and November 25, Reuters news agency reported.