Where is Cyclone ‘Shakhti’ now? Maharashtra, Gujarat on alert as officials warn of 100 kmph winds

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Maharashtra as Cyclone ‘Shakhti’ forms over the Arabian Sea, raising the likelihood of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and turbulent sea conditions in the coming days. The IMD alert, affecting multiple coastal and inland districts, has led state authorities to mobilise disaster management teams and make arrangements for potential evacuations.(Photo for representational purpose only)

Cyclone Shakhti will be the first cyclonic storm of the post-monsoon season in the Arabian Sea and is packing a wind speed of 100 kmph and gusting, news agency PTI reported, citing officials on Saturday.

Where is Cyclone Shakhti right now?

Shakhti, which has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, was moving further into the Arabian Sea and lay centred about 420 km away from Dwarka in Gujarat, according to the IMD.

At 12 pm on Saturday, the IMD said severe Cyclonic Storm Shakhti over the northwest and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea moved westwards at a speed of 18 kmph over the past six hours.

As of 8.30 am, the storm was centred over the northwest and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea near latitude 22.0°N and longitude 64.5°E, about 470 km west of Dwarka, 470 km west-southwest of Naliya, 420 km southwest of Karachi (Pakistan), and 600 km east-northeast of Masirah (Oman).

Shakhti is likely to continue moving west-southwestwards, reaching the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by October 5. From the morning of October 6, it is expected to recurve east-northeastwards and gradually weaken.

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough along and off the Gujarat-North Maharashtra coast and the Pakistan coast until Sunday.

IMD's warning for fishermen

The weather office has warned fishermen not to venture into the northwest Arabian Sea, adjoining areas of the northeast Arabian Sea, central Arabian Sea and along and off the Gujarat-north Maharashtra coasts until Tuesday.

Past storms in Arabian Sea

In recent years, storms such as Tauktae (2021) and Biparjoy (2023) have formed in the Arabian Sea, which has witnessed fewer cyclones compared to the Bay of Bengal.

Why is it named Cyclone Shakhti?

The cyclone has been named Shakhti, a name suggested by Sri Lanka as per the convention followed by the WMO/ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones. The names of the cyclones are suggested by 13 countries in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea rim.

(With inputs from PTI)