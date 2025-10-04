Cyclone Shakti Live Updates: Maharashtra on heavy rain alert, Mumbai among several areas warned

Cyclone Shakti Live Update: ‘Shakti’ is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by Sunday.

Cyclone Shakti Live Updates: ‘Shakti’ has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is churning up the sea, packing a wind speed of 100 kmph and gusting, officials said Saturday. It is reportedly the first cyclonic storm of the post-monsoon in Arabian Sea, and the name ‘Shakti’ has been suggested by Sri Lanka, according to the convention followed by the WMO/ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones....Read More

Where is the cyclonic storm located at present?

As of Saturday morning, the cyclonic storm was moving further into the Arabian Sea and was centred around 420 km away from Dwarka in Gujarat, PTI quoted the weather office as saying.

‘Shakti’ is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD added that ‘Shakti’ would later recurve and move east-northeastwards from Monday morning, going on to gradually weaken.

Maharashtra on alert, heavy rain expected

With the advance of the cyclonic storm, sea conditions will turn rough to very rough along and off the Gujarat-North Maharashtra coast, and will continue to remain so till Sunday.

IMD has issued a warning for some districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The weather department has issued a high to moderate cyclone warning between October 3 and 7.

Between October 3-5, wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast. The wind speed may increase depending on the cyclone's intensity.

Heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in the interior parts of Maharashtra, specifically in parts of Marathwada and East Vidarbha. There is also a possibility of flooding in low-lying areas of North Konkan.