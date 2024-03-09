Who is Arun Goel, the election commissioner who resigned before Lok Sabha polls?

Election Commissioner Arun Goel has tendered his resignation just days ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024. Election Commissioner Arun Goel.(File)

Arun Goel's resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu, a gazette notification issued on Saturday read. The reason for Arun Goel's resignation is not known yet.

Arun Goel's resignation comes amid the peak of Lok Sabha election preparation by the Election Commission.

With Arun Goel's resignation, the Election Commission is now headed only by the Chief Election Commissioner (Rajiv Kumar) and no election commissioners.

"In pursuance of clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 09th March, 2024," the gazette notification issued on Saturday read."

Who is Arun Goel?