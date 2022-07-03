Who is Rahul Narwekar, the new Maharashtra speaker?

Rahul Narwekar, a first-time MLA, is the new Maharashtra assembly speaker. The Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Colaba in South Mumbai received 164 votes against the Sena candidate Ranjan Salvi.



Narwekar was elected as the speaker, a year after the post fell vacant due to the resignation of Nana Patole who stepped down to become Maharashtra Congress president. Narwekar has been elected speaker a day before the Eknath Shinde government faces floor test in the 288-member assembly.



Narwekar has been associated with Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party before joining the BJP before the 2019 assembly elections. Here are five things to know about Maharashtra's new speaker.



1. Narwekar is a sitting MLA from Colaba. He defeated the Congress candidate Ashok Jagtap in the 2019 assembly elections. He had joined the BJP hours before filing the nomination.



2. A lawyer by profession, the 45-year-old politician started his career with the Shiv Sena and rose to become the spokesperson of Yuva Sena, the youth wing headed by Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya.



3. Narwekar quit the Shiv Sena in 2014 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and joined the Nationalist Congress Party.

4. Narwekar contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Maval constituency as a NCP candidate, losing to Shrirang Appa Barne of the Shiv Sena.



5. He is the son-in-law of senior NCP leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar, who is also the Maharashtra legislative council chairperson and speaker.

