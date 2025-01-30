Who is Ravinder Singh Negi, whom PM Modi bowed to at a Delhi election rally?

Ahead of his speech at a public rally in Ghonda for Delhi assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen touching the feet of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi touches the feet of BJP Patparganj assembly seat candidate Ravindra Singh Negi during a public meeting for the Delhi assembly elections at Yamuna Khadar, Ghonda, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

This happened after Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva introduced the party's candidates to the Prime Minister. As each candidate greeted Modi, many of them bowed and touched his feet.

However, when Ravinder Singh Negi attempted to do so, the Prime Minister reciprocated by touching his feet three times.

After Negi, BJP's Vishwas Nagar candidate, Om Prakash Sharma also bowed to touch Modi’s feet but was stopped midway. This is not the first time PM Modi has reciprocated and touched the feet of those who touched his at events.

Who is Ravinder Singh Negi, BJP's Patparganj candidate?

Contesting from the Patparganj seat on a BJP ticket, Negi, 45, is up against UPSC coach Avadh Ojha ‘sir’ from AAP. The seat was won three times by AAP leader Manish Sisodia since 2013, but he is now contesting from Jangpura.

Negi is currently an MCD councillor from Vinod Nagar, which is part of the Patparganj constituency. Recently, he has been in the news.

Negi became controversial when videos appeared on social media showing him asking a shop owner to change the name of his dairy to show it was run by a Muslim. In other videos, he was seen telling Hindu street vendors to put saffron flags on their carts.

He also visited butcher shops before festivals, asking them to close in respect for Hindu sentiments. These videos appeared in October 2024, and in January 2025.

This is not Negi’s first attempt at the seat. In 2020, he lost to Manish Sisodia by just 2 percent. In the 2022 Delhi MCD elections, he defeated the AAP candidate by 2,311 votes from the Vinod Nagar seat.

Before his 2020 election run, Negi served as the Zila Mahamantri of the Delhi BJP unit.