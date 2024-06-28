Delhi BJP councilor rows inflatable boat amid waterlogging, slams AAP | Watch

Delhi BJP councilor Ravinder Singh Negi on Friday symbolically protested against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over the waterlogged situation of the national capital by rowing an inflatable boat through the flooded NH9 area. BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi(ANI)

The BJP leader accused the AAP government of negligence in the waterlogging. “All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn't get it cleaned ahead of Monsoon. This has led to waterlogging. Vinod Nagar has submerged,” he said.

The national capital witnessed a deluge of issues after incessant rainfall led to severe waterlogging across various parts of the city in the early hours of Friday.

The overnight rainfall resulted in several vehicles being submerged, particularly in areas like Minto Bridge, Moolchand, Vinod Nagar, and Aurobindo Road. Visuals from Minto bridge – a spot infamous for being a trap for buses during heavy rain – showed a vehicle partially submerged in the waterlogged underpass.

The waterlogging under the Minto bridge took place just a year after Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) dropped the route from its list of waterlogging hot spots in the national capital. It became such a sticky issue that PWD put the area under 24-hour CCTV surveillance throughout the monsoon.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Ajay Sehrawat slammed the AAP government over the waterlogging under Minto Bridge. “AAP has ruined Delhi. More than 10 feet of water has filled up under Minto Bridge, Shelly Oberoi ji where have your big promises gone or are you only focused on making money from MCD parking??” he posted on X in Hindi.

After the heavy downpours, commuters faced several problems related to traffic on the waterlogged roads in several parts, including Teen Murti Marg, Govindpuri, Sarita Vihar, Connaught Place, Moolchand, and other places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies with varying intensities of rain and gusty winds for a few days in Delhi. Starting Monday, July 1, the weather agency predicts light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, with the maximum temperature expected to drop to 34 degrees Celsius.