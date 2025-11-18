Who was Madvi Hidma? Slain Maoist commander linked to some of the deadliest attacks

Madvi Hidma, known by aliases like Hidmalu and Santosh, was one of the most wanted Maoist leader linked to some of the most deadliest insurgency attacks in the recent history. On Tuesday, the man long seen as the insurgency’s most ruthless commander was finally gunned down in a joint operation on the Chhattisgarh–Andhra border. Top Naxalite commander Madvi Hidma, who had masterminded several attacks over the last two decades, was killed in an encounter in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.(CRPF)

On Tuesday, security forces killed him in an operation, marking what they described as one of the most significant blows to the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in recent years.

Andhra Pradesh Police chief Harish Kumar Gupta said the one-hour exchange of fire began at 6 am.

“Six Maoists were killed. Among those neutralised is believed to be senior Maoist commander Hidma,” he said, adding that a search operation was underway to verify the identities and recover weapons.

Here's more on who Madvi Hidma, also known as Hidmalu and Santosh.

The making of Madvi Hidma

Hidma, a native of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, was accused of orchestrating over 25 armed assaults on security forces and civilians.

According to ANI, he was born in 1981 in Purvati village of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh (then part of undivided Madhya Pradesh) and studied till Class 10 before joining the Maoists.

Hidma was soon promoted to the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) due to his aggression, endurance and familiarity with forest terrain, as per the report.

He later became the commander of PLGA Battalion No. 1-- the most lethal and mobile unit in the Naxal organisational structure operating across the dense forests of Dandakaranya. He spent nearly twenty years rising through the Maoist ranks.

Known for his intimate knowledge of the Abujhmad and Sukma–Bijapur forest belt, he was long regarded as the most formidable operational commander still active in south Bastar.

Internally, he was elevated to secretary of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, one of the CPI (Maoist)’s most powerful decision-making bodies.

Officials say he commanded a battalion of 130–150 armed cadres from Sukma, Bijapur and surrounding areas.

His unit operated through a network of forest hideouts and Maoist-influenced villages, making him central to maintaining the insurgency’s military structure.

Part of every major Maoist attack for the past decade

Security agencies linked him to almost every major Maoist attack in the past two decades.

His name appears in police records for the 2010 Dantewada massacre, the 2013 Darbha valley attack that killed top Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh, the 2017 twin attacks in Sukma, and the 2021 Tarrem ambush in Bijapur.

Officials say he was also present during the 2011 Tadmetla attack in which 75 CRPF personnel were killed. His notoriety earned him a place on the NIA’s most-wanted list, with cumulative rewards exceeding ₹1 crore.

In recent years, Hidma continued to evade security forces despite intensified operations.

In April 2025, they said he narrowly escaped a prolonged encounter in the Karregutta hills where 31 Maoists were killed.

Clamp down on Maoist strongholds

His killing comes amid central government's intensified offensive under Mission 2026, which aims to dismantle the Maoists’ last strongholds in Bastar.

Inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sunderraj P called the operation part of a “decisive phase” in the counter-insurgency push.

“Many former Maoist cadres have joined the mainstream, and we once again appeal to remaining members to surrender. Those who continue to engage in violence will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.