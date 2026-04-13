Who will be next Bihar CM? Final cabinet meet with Nitish Kumar set for April 14

Bihar is entering a crucial political phase, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar set to step down following his final cabinet meeting on April 14. With meeting now just hours away, all eyes are on the BJP’s next move and leadership choice that will shape the state’s next chapter. Patna: JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar waves to the gathering during his swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Bihar. (PTI)

The outgoing chief minister has called what is likely to be his last cabinet meeting at 11 am on April 14. Soon after, he is expected to tender his resignation to the Governor. Preparations for the transition are already in place, with arrangements being made for an official press briefing.

Nitish Kumar has also begun vacating his official residence at 7, Circular Road, reinforcing signals that his exit is imminent, earlier HT reported.

Who will be next CM? The BJP, dominant partner in the NDA coalition but never the holder of the CM's chair in Bihar, now has its opportunity.

The party secured 89 seats in the 2025 assembly elections, making it the single-largest party in the Vidhan Sabha for the first time; while ally JD(U) won 85. The NDA swept 202 of 243 seats, further diminishing the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.

Also read | Nitish Kumar's resignation date set, Bihar to get new CM after April 14

However, the leaders remains tight-lipped. A senior BJP leader from Delhi said, “Please don’t ask the name who would be the next CM. All I can say is that the person will be from the BJP. The decision has to be made at the highest level and nobody should speculate at this stage, as everything will be clear in a matter of a couple of days. PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah will take the final call.”

JD(U) leaders, too, have refrained from speculation. Party working president Sanjay Jha stated, “Everything will be clear after April 13.”

Who are the contenders? Three names have emerged at the top of the BJP's list.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary is widely considered the frontrunner. A key leader of the Kushwaha community, Bihar's second-largest backward caste, his elevation would reinforce the party's OBC arithmetic. He currently holds the home affairs portfolio and is in his second stint as deputy CM.

Also read | Countdown for new Bihar govt begins with last cabinet meet on April 14

Union minister Nityanand Rai is another strong contender. He is a four-time former MLA from Hajipur and also served as state BJP president.

Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, a three-time MLC and also a former Bihar BJP chief, rounds out the top tier for now.

The BJP, however, is known to pull out new cards, and faces, when it comes to choosing state leaderships.

There is a dynastic subplot, too. JD(U) leaders are reportedly backing Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar, who recently joined the party, as a potential deputy chief minister, positioning him as the heir to his father's legacy within the alliance.

As the ruling alliance braces for change, the Bharatiya Janata Party has accelerated internal consultations. Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been appointed as the central observer, underlining the importance the party is placing on the leadership decision.

48 hours of high-stakes political activity Both the BJP and its ally Janata Dal (United) have asked their legislators to reach Patna ahead of crucial meetings of their legislature parties. The coming 48 hours are expected to determine not just the chief ministerial face but also the broader structure of the new government.

According to a senior JD(U) leader, the BJP may reveal its choice the same day Nitish Kumar resigns. The announcement will then be placed before the NDA legislature party before staking claim to form the government. The swearing-in is expected on April 15.