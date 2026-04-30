Why Axis My India won't release Bengal exit poll results: ‘Respondent hesitancy, high refusal'

A day after Axis My India released exit poll projections for four assemblies, its founder Pradeep Gupta announced that the projections will not be released for Bengal this time. A CAPF official stands guard while voters wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, in Purba Bardhaman. (@CEOWestBengal)

The reason, as per Gupta, emanates from reasons affecting the methodology of sampling which leave the survey incomplete.

All the pollsters, barring one, have shown a lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengal, ending chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress's 15-year reign.

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Pollsters, including Matrize, P-Marq, Poll Diary, JVC and Janmat Polls have shown TMC at an advantage. Peoples Pulse is the only pollster to have shown Mamata at an advantage.

Bengal is a tough state to crack for pollsters and a majority of exit poll projections in the 2021 assembly poll proved wrong.

Why Axis My India is not releasing Bengal exit poll The reason behind not releasing the exit polls for Bengal stemmed from the fact that a majority of the voters, 70 per cent to be precise, refuse to participate in the exit poll survey, a statement released on behalf of Axis My India founder Pradeep Gupta said.

The exit poll projections are based on a small sample size collated from responses of voters outside voting booths across demographic groups and geographical locations to calculate trends ahead of the release of official results.

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The pollster said the high degree of hesitancy and refusal rate "exceeded historical norms and introduces a high degree of non-response bias".