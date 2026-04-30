Axis My India won't release exit poll results for West Bengal elections, says Pradeep Gupta

The Axis-My India exit poll projection for West Bengal assembly electionis not coming out, according to the organisation’s founder Pradeep Gupta, who said that the voters were choosing to stay mum on who they voted for. Pradeep Gupta (X/ Pradeep Gupta)

Gupta said on Wednesday that the voters were not responding to their survey.

"See, the method of Axis My India is talking to people face to face. And when we tried to talk after the first phase, about 60-70 per cent of the people had their lips sealed. They were not even ready to say yes or no," Gupta told NDTV.

"No one is ready to talk to anyone in the context of elections. So, as long as our sample is not representative, on the basis of a 20-30 per cent sample, we do not believe it is right to predict any number. For that, we will try once again Thursday. Maybe now that the elections have been held, people will be more relaxed," he added.

However, Axis My India said Thursday afternoon that it won't release the projections, NDTV reported.

Most of the prominent pollsters have released exit poll projections that show a divided picture of the likely outcome in West Bengal. Some surveys forecast a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while others suggest that the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, will retain power that they have held for 15 years in the state.

West Bengal voted in two phases on April 23 and 29 across 294 seats following extensive campaigning by both BJP and TMC. The results will be out on May 4, with Trinamool looking for a straight fourth term in the state while the BJP aiming to create history by winning in Bengal for the first time. To form government in the state, a party or alliance would need to touch the majority mark of 148 seats.

What other pollsters predicted for West Bengal According to Matrize, the TMC+ may fall short of the majority mark by a few seats, winning between 125 and 140 constituencies. It gave an edge to the BJP, predicting that it may win 146–161 seats, indicating a close contest between the two main parties.

A similar projection was given by pollster P-Marq, which said the BJP is expected to take the lead with 150–175 seats, while the incumbent Trinamool Congress may win 118–138 seats. It also projected that other parties could secure between two and six seats.

Polls Poll Diary predicted a clear win for the BJP, stating that the party may win 142–171 seats, while the TMC may fall well short of the majority mark with just 99–127 seats.

However, pollster People’s Pulse offered a different projection, suggesting that the incumbent TMC government may retain power in the state, though its tally could drop to 177–187 seats from the current 215 in the Assembly. It projected that the BJP would secure 95–110 seats.