Exit Poll results 2026 LIVE updates: Axis My India's Bengal exit polls likely today, Chanakya's forecast also expected
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Axis My India chief Pradeep Gupta said Bengal predictions weren’t released on Wednesday as voters were hesitant to speak. Most exit polls still project a narrow BJP edge. In Tamil Nadu, the agency sees Vijay’s TVK emerging as the single-largest party.
- 25 Mins agoWill Axis My India did not release Bengal predictions yesterday?
- 38 Mins agoCan actor Vijay spring a surprise?
- 43 Mins agoDon’t jump to conclusions on exit polls, says Tamilisai Soundararajan on TN Exit Poll results
- 53 Mins agoAre exit polls accurate?
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoMost favourite CM candidate in Assam, as per Axis My India?
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoDMK-led alliance to return in TN?
- 1 Hr 19 Mins agoBJP in Bengal could be a reality, say majority of pollsters
- 1 Hr 43 Mins agoExit Polls predict BJP surge in Bengal, Assam return; UDF likely in Kerala, DMK ahead in Tamil Nadu
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Most pollsters projected a close contest between the TMC and BJP in West Bengal, but Axis My India chose not to release its forecast. Its chief, Pradeep Gupta, said the decision was driven by a lack of adequate voter responses. "No one is ready to talk to anyone in the context of elections. So, as long as our sample is not representative, on the basis of a 20-30 per cent sample, we do not believe it is right to predict any number. For that, we will try once again Thursday. Maybe now that the elections have been held, people will be more relaxed," he added....Read More
According to Matrize, there is a neck-and-neck contest between the TMC and the BJP, with the Mamata Banerjee-led party expected to secure between 125 and 140 seats, while the BJP could surpass it with 146 to 161 seats. As per P-Marq, the TMC’s tally could be lower at 118–138 seats, compared to the BJP’s 150–175. A party needs 148 seats to form a government in the state. Poll Diary and JVC have also predicted more seats for the BJP in Bengal, while Peoples Pulse and Janmat Polls give the TMC an edge.
Also Read | Axis My India exit poll: What projections for Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam election results show
Big surprise in Tamil Nadu?
While other pollsters such as Peoples Pulse, Matrize and P-Marq predicted a DMK government in Tamil Nadu, Axis My India and JVC have offered a bold forecast. JVC projected that the NDA alliance, which includes the AIADMK and the BJP, will emerge as the single largest formation in the state. However, Axis My India made the most striking prediction, saying that actor Vijay’s party, TVK, on its debut, could win between 98 and 120 seats in Tamil Nadu, becoming the single-largest party.
A UDF comeback in Kerala on cards
Exit polls for Kerala indicated a clear edge for the UDF across most agencies, though the margins vary. Surveys by Peoples Pulse, Matrize, P-Marq, Poll Diary and Axis My India broadly projected the UDF in the range of around 70 to 90 seats, indicating a strong possibility of it returning to power.
The ruling LDF is expected to trail, with estimates largely placing it between the mid-50s and mid-60s, though a few projections suggest it could dip slightly lower. Meanwhile, the NDA continued to remain a marginal player in the state, with most polls giving it anywhere between zero and seven seats. Overall, the trends point towards a likely UDF victory, but with enough variation to keep some uncertainty until the final results are declared.
NDA to claim govt in Assam
Exit poll projections for Assam’s 126-seat assembly indicate a strong advantage for the NDA, with most agencies placing it comfortably ahead, often near or above the majority mark. Estimates for the NDA range broadly from the high 60s to around 100 seats, with several polls clustering in the 85–100 range. The Congress-led alliance is projected to trail significantly, generally falling between the low 20s and around 40 seats. AIUDF is expected to secure only a marginal presence, typically under 5 seats. Others remain negligible across polls. Overall, the trend suggests a clear NDA edge with limited competition from opposition parties.
Puducherry exit polls give NDA clear edge
Exit polls for Puducherry’s 30-seat assembly indicate a clear advantage for the NDA, with most agencies projecting it in the lead, often nearing or crossing the halfway mark. The DMK-Congress alliance is expected to trail with a modest seat share, while TVK remains a minor player with limited impact. Others could secure a small but potentially influential number of seats. Overall, the trend points to an NDA edge, though the presence of smaller parties may play a role in tight scenarios.
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Why Axis My India did not release Bengal predictions yesterday?
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Axis My India did not release the exit poll figures for West Bengal following the conclusion of voting on Wednesday. Pradeep Gupta, who is the head of the organisation said it was not possible to put out an exit poll on Bengal on Wednesday as people were hesitant to speak.
“People in Bengal are hesitant to speak openly, so an exit poll may not be possible. Around 60% of voters did not respond. We will try to reach voters from the second phase on Thursday,” he told TV channels as per Live Mint.
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Can actor Vijay spring a surprise?
Axis My India believes he can. Its Tamil Nadu projections place Vijay’s TVK as the single-largest party, with 98–120 seats, a striking outlier compared to other pollsters like Peoples Pulse, Matrize and P-Marq, which cap TVK’s tally at around 26. The divergence has added intrigue to the May 4 results in the state.
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Don’t jump to conclusions on exit polls, says Tamilisai Soundararajan on TN predictions
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: As exit polls for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections sparked political reactions, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said that conclusions should not be drawn until official results are declared.
"The exit polls are not exact. When the exact polls come, we can comment. I don't want to comment on it," she told ANI.
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Are exit polls accurate?
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Exit polls are not always reliable and have frequently missed the mark in the past, particularly in states with complex social and caste dynamics. In 2021, many got West Bengal wrong, where the TMC secured a sweeping victory. Similar inaccuracies were seen in forecasts for the 2024 general elections.
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Most favourite CM candidate in Assam, as per Axis My India?
According to Axis My India projections, Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most favored candidate for chief minister in Assam with 48 per cent votes.
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: DMK-led alliance to return in TN?
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: In Tamil Nadu, all but one exit poll predicted that the DMK-led alliance might achieve a majority in the 234-member assembly. AxisMyIndia predicted that actor-turned-politician Vijay could pip both Dravidian majors and end up as the single-largest party – even get a majority – in what could be Tamil Nadu’s first genuinely three-cornered contest in a generation, with the complete collapse of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP in Bengal could be a reality, say majority of pollsters
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: In West Bengal, the most significant of the five regions that went to the polls this cycle, most exit polls predict a narrow BJP majority in the 294-seat assembly, edging out the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Exit Polls predict BJP surge in Bengal, Assam return; UDF likely in Kerala, DMK ahead in Tamil Nadu
Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: A clutch of exit polls released on Wednesday suggests a strong showing for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), projecting a historic victory in West Bengal and a third consecutive term in Assam. In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is forecast to return to power, while in Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is seen overcoming anti-incumbency to retain its hold on the state.