Exit Poll results 2026 LIVE updates: Axis My India's Bengal exit polls likely today, Chanakya's forecast also expected

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Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: TMC will see a tough fight from BJP in Bengal while TVK has been billed as the single-largest part in Tamil Nadu as per MyAxisIndia while majority of pollsters predict a DMK clean sweep in the southern state. (PTI)

Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Most pollsters projected a close contest between the TMC and BJP in West Bengal, but Axis My India chose not to release its forecast. Its chief, Pradeep Gupta, said the decision was driven by a lack of adequate voter responses. "No one is ready to talk to anyone in the context of elections. So, as long as our sample is not representative, on the basis of a 20-30 per cent sample, we do not believe it is right to predict any number. For that, we will try once again Thursday. Maybe now that the elections have been held, people will be more relaxed," he added. According to Matrize, there is a neck-and-neck contest between the TMC and the BJP, with the Mamata Banerjee-led party expected to secure between 125 and 140 seats, while the BJP could surpass it with 146 to 161 seats. As per P-Marq, the TMC’s tally could be lower at 118–138 seats, compared to the BJP’s 150–175. A party needs 148 seats to form a government in the state. Poll Diary and JVC have also predicted more seats for the BJP in Bengal, while Peoples Pulse and Janmat Polls give the TMC an edge. Also Read | Axis My India exit poll: What projections for Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam election results show Big surprise in Tamil Nadu? While other pollsters such as Peoples Pulse, Matrize and P-Marq predicted a DMK government in Tamil Nadu, Axis My India and JVC have offered a bold forecast. JVC projected that the NDA alliance, which includes the AIADMK and the BJP, will emerge as the single largest formation in the state. However, Axis My India made the most striking prediction, saying that actor Vijay’s party, TVK, on its debut, could win between 98 and 120 seats in Tamil Nadu, becoming the single-largest party. A UDF comeback in Kerala on cards Exit polls for Kerala indicated a clear edge for the UDF across most agencies, though the margins vary. Surveys by Peoples Pulse, Matrize, P-Marq, Poll Diary and Axis My India broadly projected the UDF in the range of around 70 to 90 seats, indicating a strong possibility of it returning to power. The ruling LDF is expected to trail, with estimates largely placing it between the mid-50s and mid-60s, though a few projections suggest it could dip slightly lower. Meanwhile, the NDA continued to remain a marginal player in the state, with most polls giving it anywhere between zero and seven seats. Overall, the trends point towards a likely UDF victory, but with enough variation to keep some uncertainty until the final results are declared. NDA to claim govt in Assam Exit poll projections for Assam’s 126-seat assembly indicate a strong advantage for the NDA, with most agencies placing it comfortably ahead, often near or above the majority mark. Estimates for the NDA range broadly from the high 60s to around 100 seats, with several polls clustering in the 85–100 range. The Congress-led alliance is projected to trail significantly, generally falling between the low 20s and around 40 seats. AIUDF is expected to secure only a marginal presence, typically under 5 seats. Others remain negligible across polls. Overall, the trend suggests a clear NDA edge with limited competition from opposition parties. Puducherry exit polls give NDA clear edge Exit polls for Puducherry’s 30-seat assembly indicate a clear advantage for the NDA, with most agencies projecting it in the lead, often nearing or crossing the halfway mark. The DMK-Congress alliance is expected to trail with a modest seat share, while TVK remains a minor player with limited impact. Others could secure a small but potentially influential number of seats. Overall, the trend points to an NDA edge, though the presence of smaller parties may play a role in tight scenarios. ...Read More

According to Matrize, there is a neck-and-neck contest between the TMC and the BJP, with the Mamata Banerjee-led party expected to secure between 125 and 140 seats, while the BJP could surpass it with 146 to 161 seats. As per P-Marq, the TMC’s tally could be lower at 118–138 seats, compared to the BJP’s 150–175. A party needs 148 seats to form a government in the state. Poll Diary and JVC have also predicted more seats for the BJP in Bengal, while Peoples Pulse and Janmat Polls give the TMC an edge. Also Read | Axis My India exit poll: What projections for Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam election results show Big surprise in Tamil Nadu? While other pollsters such as Peoples Pulse, Matrize and P-Marq predicted a DMK government in Tamil Nadu, Axis My India and JVC have offered a bold forecast. JVC projected that the NDA alliance, which includes the AIADMK and the BJP, will emerge as the single largest formation in the state. However, Axis My India made the most striking prediction, saying that actor Vijay’s party, TVK, on its debut, could win between 98 and 120 seats in Tamil Nadu, becoming the single-largest party. A UDF comeback in Kerala on cards Exit polls for Kerala indicated a clear edge for the UDF across most agencies, though the margins vary. Surveys by Peoples Pulse, Matrize, P-Marq, Poll Diary and Axis My India broadly projected the UDF in the range of around 70 to 90 seats, indicating a strong possibility of it returning to power. The ruling LDF is expected to trail, with estimates largely placing it between the mid-50s and mid-60s, though a few projections suggest it could dip slightly lower. Meanwhile, the NDA continued to remain a marginal player in the state, with most polls giving it anywhere between zero and seven seats. Overall, the trends point towards a likely UDF victory, but with enough variation to keep some uncertainty until the final results are declared. NDA to claim govt in Assam Exit poll projections for Assam’s 126-seat assembly indicate a strong advantage for the NDA, with most agencies placing it comfortably ahead, often near or above the majority mark. Estimates for the NDA range broadly from the high 60s to around 100 seats, with several polls clustering in the 85–100 range. The Congress-led alliance is projected to trail significantly, generally falling between the low 20s and around 40 seats. AIUDF is expected to secure only a marginal presence, typically under 5 seats. Others remain negligible across polls. Overall, the trend suggests a clear NDA edge with limited competition from opposition parties. Puducherry exit polls give NDA clear edge Exit polls for Puducherry’s 30-seat assembly indicate a clear advantage for the NDA, with most agencies projecting it in the lead, often nearing or crossing the halfway mark. The DMK-Congress alliance is expected to trail with a modest seat share, while TVK remains a minor player with limited impact. Others could secure a small but potentially influential number of seats. Overall, the trend points to an NDA edge, though the presence of smaller parties may play a role in tight scenarios.